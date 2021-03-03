Entertainment
Nomzamo Mbatha opens up about big studio debut in ‘Coming 2 America’
11:10 am PST 03/02/2021
by
Craigh barboza
Director Craig Brewer said the South African actress brings “that energy of love” to the film, which premieres on Amazon on March 5.
Although there is no African country of Zamunda, hence Coming to America‘s Prince Akeem hails, the film made an impact on the continent when it was released in 1988, particularly in South Africa, where Nomzamo Mbatha is located, which makes its big studio debut in the sequel, premiering on Amazon. March 5.
“So many people at home say that Cin America it was the first time they went to the cinema, ”says Mbatha, 30, whose credits include the local success. Tell me something sweet, which earned him an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination, and the telenovela iSibaya. “I remember having my work visa stamped on my passport. I went to the US Embassy in South Africa, and the lady at the counter said, “OK, Paramount. What movie is this?” I said, ‘Coming 2 America, ‘and she stopped, looked at me and said,’ Don’t mess this up. ‘”
Given its trajectory, that would have been unlikely. In recent years, the profile of the actress has steadily increased, with roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and Brand Ambassador. Her new Puma collection, named Shandu (a tribute to her grandmother’s clan) falls this month while performing in movies and television. on his continent of origin.
In the new movie, Paramount’s big and dazzling sequel to the comedy classic is 30 years later, and King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is shocked to learn he has a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) , back in Queens, whose help is needed to stabilize Zamunda. Playing the role of a royal groomer, Mbatha gets Lavelle to listen to his inner vibrations to find his way to royalty and injects the story with a sense of wonder and magic.
Mbatha projected a similar aura among the cast and crew.
“She was that symphony when she entered the set,” says Coming 2 America director Craig Brewer. “She brought this energy of love and, being one of the few people in the film to live in Africa, she provided that authenticity.”
In some ways, says Mbatha, “This movie was like my personal story of coming to America. I was surrounded by Hollywood royalty every day. [Castmember] Tracy morganwould come with his JBL Boombox, playing old school R&B, and that would be a celebration of black culture. And suddenly Leslie Jones is dancing and they piece together the way people used to do it, “ You know when they hit that low? ‘”
When she got the call Coming 2 America, the actress was in Abu Dhabi to conclude a business trip. The next morning, she drove the two-hour drive to Dubai and flew to Los Angeles. After reading the role, she turned and took the plane home, heading straight to rehearsals for an event in Sun City. “There were recalls, a lot of recalls, sending tapes,” she says of the eight-week audition process. “But I got into preparing for the role. I always believed the role was mine.” Adds the actress: “People ask, ‘When are you sleeping? “and I always say,” On the plane “.”
Mbatha, who grew up in the South African township of KwaMashu, burst into entertainment in 2012, when she entered a search for MTV Africa VJ on a whim and finished second. Viacom then signed her on as the awards presenter. The next step for her is Let them die like lovers, a science fiction thriller. “I knew I would get here,” she says. “I’m a hard worker, I’m very loyal to who I am, and it’s important for me to stay grounded and have one voice, and the voice is that of the little girl I remember from KwaMashu. follow that one. percent of the one percent that comes out of this place, so I’m ready for now. “
A version of this story first appeared in the February 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
