Bollywood fan compares ‘Saina’ poster to this scene from ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ and that’s right





If you’re late to the party, the poster for the upcoming Bollywood biopic Saina based on famous badminton star Saina Nehwal has not been well received by fans on social media. Saina stars actress Parineeti Chopra who will portray Nehwal’s journey in the long-awaited film. The film is set to hit theaters on March 26. Directed by Amole Gupte, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul, alongside Chopra. The poster that got the city talking shows a hand reaching out for the birdie or the shuttlecock that uses the word Saina instead of the conventional feathers, a detail that has been praised by fans on social media. However, what did not work with those who stumbled upon the poster was that it apparently “represented” the tennis serve rather than the person serving the shuttlecock below the waist, which is the key. standard in badminton. Since, SainaHis poster was the subject of ridicule on the microblogging site Twitter. Many users have questioned whether the manufacturers mistook Saina Nehwal for Sania Mirza while others mocked the designer for allegedly mixing the two sports. Amid all the social media trolls and memes, a tweet from user @shreemiverma comparing Saina poster at this David Dhawan scene Haseena maan jayegi went viral across the platform. Captioned “same energy,” the tweet was shared nearly 900 times. The tweet features an old viral question from a Quora user who several years ago asked the community why Bollywood wasn’t making movies like Creation. The response to which a still image of Haseena maan jayegi where Karisma Kapoor can be seen playing basketball on a golf course with a soccer ball while donning tennis equipment. Did Saina take creative freedom as is the case in countless Bollywood films? We do not know. What we do know is that a simple poster sent the internet into a frenzy. Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster – Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2021 Serena williams pe nai hai poster biopic banana wale chacha… – Superheroes (@superrheroes) March 2, 2021 Is this the biopic of Sania Mirza or that of Saina Nehwal – (@mysorerocks) March 2, 2021 It looks more like Sania than Saina looking at the hand position. – Ram (@ ramarc31) March 2, 2021 In a blog post describing basic badminton rules and regulations, Decathalon noted that if a person were to serve on their arms, the serve would be considered a “foul”. “Service should always be done under the arms and under the waist of the server. A serve on the arms is against the basic rules of badminton and would be considered a foul.







