With Broadway still dark due to Covid, actors find work 10,000 miles away in Australia

Written by Will Ripley, CNNSydney, Australia Contributors Angus Watson, CNN

Thousands of young actors, singers, dancers and performing artists flock to New York each year, fueled by the dream of a starring role on Broadway, the world’s biggest stage. And they scramble for it – working odd jobs to make ends meet, sharing tiny apartments, snuggling in long lines to audition for a handful of highly coveted roles.

But the bright lights of Broadway have been dark for almost a year. And its 41 theaters, including iconic century-old cinemas like Belasco, Lyceum and New Amsterdam, will likely remain closed for many months, despite ongoing discussions about potential security measures, such as a cap on audience size. or the Covid-19 negative test obligation.

The situation is dire for many of the 97,000 people who depend on Broadway for their livelihoods – and for New York City, which benefits from the nearly $ 15 billion generated annually by the industry, according to to the Broadway League, a trade association representing producers and theater owners.

View of the closed Richard Rogers Theater near Times Square on October 12, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Beyond the economic impact, the price for countless crushed dreams may be even higher, according to longtime Broadway performer Reed Kelly, whose stage credits include “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark “,” The Addams Family “and” Wicked “.

“I lost three people this year to suicide,” says Kelly. “And it’s in addition to the people I know who actually died from Covid. It’s not just a job for us. It’s our lives.”

Gabrielle McClinton, who was last seen on Broadway as Annie in “Chicago the Musical,” echoes the grief and hardship endured by many actors in New York’s tight-knit theater community.

“So many people have lost their jobs, and not just the actors, dancers and singers (but also) the musicians, ushers and crew members. I know all my friends have struggled, but they managed to make it work by creating their own projects and sort of pivoting in different directions – moving more into the areas of television and film, ”says McClinton.

Reed and McClinton’s dedication to their craft has taken them halfway across the world – literally. Nearly ten thousand miles from Broadway in Sydney, Australia, live theater is booming. The city is one of the few places in the world where shows are open to the public.

Pedestrians walk past the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 14, 2021. Credit: Bai Xuefei / Xinhua / Getty

‘Make it work’

In December, Kelly and Australian acrobat Jack Dawson, who form aerial strap duo Two Fathoms, made their debut on “Kismet,” a four-minute act performed to a live audience at Sydney Trapeze School and then released. online. movie

“Right now, it’s really the only place we can both be – and do what we’re doing,” says Kelly of the school, where he also practices.

What they do takes hours of daily practice and, for Kelly in particular, deep personal sacrifice. He and her husband Balmeet, a doctor in Los Angeles, have been separated for almost a year. But if Kelly leaves Australia, he will not be allowed to return, given that the country has barred entry to all non-residents since March of last year.

“I’m far from my family. I’m not at home. I don’t have the opportunity to see my husband. We face the hour every day. But it’s been such a challenge.”

Reed Kelly and Jack Dawson star in “Kismet”. Credit: Zyon Films / courtesy Reed Kelly

McClinton has just returned to the United States after spending several months in Australia playing a leading role in the musical “Pippin”, which aired for two months at the Lyric Theater in Sydney.

She says the success of the live performances in Australia “absolutely” gives her hope for Broadway.

“He certainly had his challenges, but we got through the season. People would come to the show with their masks on and we had Covid-19 tested every week. When we (weren’t) on stage, we were in our masks and everything. the world. we followed all the rules and we did our due diligence. And when we were outside the theater we made sure we didn’t put other people in danger, “she says.

“(In Australia) people make it work. I know it can work, because we made it. I think if everyone complies, we can make it (on Broadway).”

A production from “Pippin”, performed at the Sydney Lyric Theater. Credit: PIPPIN Australia

A model for Broadway

Australian playwright Tom Wright says Sydney should provide a role model on how to reopen Broadway and other theater districts around the world. Wright is an artistic associate of the famous Belvoir St Theater, which in September became one of the first theaters in Australia to reopen after authorities closed theaters across the country.

Parts of Australia suffered some of the toughest Covid-19 lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic last year. But the harsh measures – including the imposition of curfews and strict restrictions on social gatherings – appear to have paid off, with local cases all but wiped out.

“The reason Sydney was able to reopen is because people at the local, state and federal levels have taken the safety of society’s most vulnerable seriously. And we reflect that,” Wright says, adding: ” You need political and social leadership to provide a safe set of circumstances for the theater to reopen. “

The Belvoir St Theater captured at night. Credit: Helen Corteze / PR courtesy booklet

Adhering to local government guidelines, the Belvoir imposed an audience ceiling of 75% and requires visitors to wear masks and register via a QR code in the foyer of the place.

Sydney’s revival of live theater amid a global pandemic gives hope to artists around the world – especially in New York City, where many of Kelly’s friends are happy – though a little envious, admits – he – that he works.

“The shows start, people get a chance to perform, and my biggest wish is to cheer everyone on. Listen, I’m an American. I’m here (in Australia) and they’re doing it. So give it a try and get on. on board, although it’s not the most comfortable thing. In the long run, it’s the best thing. “