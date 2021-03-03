Another Bay Area Planet Goes To Hollywood, Opens SoCal Office





Another Planet Entertainment, the Berkeley-based producer of the Outside Lands festival and so many other events, manages to keep busy during the long concert hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, APE’s artist management arm – Another Planet Management – announced today (March 2) that it is expanding to Los Angeles and will now manage artists such as Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench – both former members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – as well as Billy. Idol, Cherry Glazerr, Miya Folick and publicity. The move comes after another planet merged with Los Angeles-based Telegraph Road Management, headed by Laurence Freedman. Freedman, a longtime music industry player, will head Another Planet’s new office in Southern California. “With our teams combined, well have access to a larger network to help inform what each of our clients is doing,” Freedman said. “With so many different avenues to consider when managing artists, this should only be beneficial for all parties involved. Another founder of Planet Management, Bryan Duquette, is also happy to see it all come together. As the pandemic continued, I moved from the promoter side towards the growth of the artist management company to further diversify Another Planet, ”he says. “Los Angeles being a hub of our industry is a natural extension for our business strategically and Telegraph Road immediately gives us a footprint in this community to improve the business of our existing clients as well as the opportunity to recruit new clients. The deal between Another Planet and Telegraph Road was orchestrated by Dan Kasin, who is the longtime CEO of Another Planet Management. The movement brings together allies in the music business with a connection that has ties to rock legend Tom Petty. Freedman was a longtime partner of Petty’s manager Tony Dimitriades, and his company Telegraphy Road manages two former members of the band Petty’s Heartbreakers – guitarist Mike Campbell (and his band The Dirty Knobs) and keyboardist Benmont Tench. For years, I have known Laurence as a colleague and friend and over time he has befriended so many other people here at APE, ”he says. “It’s a natural fit. I look forward to combining our strengths so that we can expand our portfolio of artists by attracting new talent. “ Freedman has a long history with APE CEO Gregg Perloff, which dates back long before Another Planet existed. I had the pleasure of working with Laurence while he was with East End Management and Tony Dimitriades and was one of the best managers there, ”says Perloff. “Not only does he understand artists whose careers span decades, but he also has a great ear for developing artists in the contemporary space.” The collective list includes: Publicity Amen Dunes Benmont Tench Billy Idol Brijean Cherry Glacier DRAMA Madeline Kenney Minna choi Mike Campbell / The Dirty Buttons Miya Folick Nap eyes By the swimming pool Saint Sinner Tycho

