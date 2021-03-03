



As the legal battle and the public fallout on Britney Spearss’s finances and personal life continue, an attorney for her father, Jamie Spears, told CNN that Jamie would love nothing more than to see Britney not having need guardianship. The comments came shortly after Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times TV documentary released last month, revisited details of the tutelage that shaped the life of this pop singer. Since its airing, Jamie Spearss’s lawyer has sought to tell clients the side of the story on national television programs, including Hello america Last week. The #FreeBritney campaign, which was also explored in the documentary, has campaigned for years to portray the trusteeship arrangement as an unfair way to control Spearss’s life and finances. Spears has been under trusteeship, or trusteeship, since 2008, after a series of public collapses captured by paparazzi. Complex arrangement designates a representative to manage someone’s personal affairs and estate if they are unable to take care of themselves or are vulnerable to outside manipulation.

Vivian Lee Thoreen, lawyer for Jamie Spearss, told CNN that he would love nothing more than to see Britney not in need of a guardianship. Whether or not the guardianship ends is really up to Britney, Thoreen said. If she wants to end her guardianship, she can file a petition to end it. Thoreen, who previously represented Jamie Spears before the documentary, has joined his legal team. She did not return calls seeking comment on Tuesday. In the documentary, however, she told The Times: Among the cases I have been involved in, I have not seen a conservative who has been successful in terminating a trusteeship. Jamie Spears has been one of his conservative daughters for over a decade, controlling crucial aspects of her life such as her finances and mental health care. In 2019, citing health problems, he resumed his post and a professional restaurateur replaced him temporarily.

Britney Spearss’s court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III made it clear for the first time in a court file in August that the singer was strongly opposed to her father being the Tory. Spears had rarely commented on his tutelage. Ingham, who declined to comment on Tuesday, told this hearing Britney Spears believes the guardianship needs to be changed significantly to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and stated wishes. Then, at a hearing in November, Ingham said Britney Spears would not recur as long as her father was in charge of her career. My client informed me that she was afraid of her father, he told the judge. Judge Brenda Penny responded to a request from Britney Spears for Bessemer Trust, a trust company, to be added as a co-custodian. But Judge Penny did not remove Jamie Spears as curator of the Spearss estate. Britney Spears and her father were back in court on February 11, but the judge did not order any substantive changes. In the week following the release of the documentary The Timess, some media outlets apologized for their past coverage of Spearss’s mental health, mothering skills and sexuality. Spearss’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake also apologized to her after the documentary reexamined their breakup. Joe Coscarelli and Julia Jacobs contributed reporting.

