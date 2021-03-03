There has been an influx of release date announcements over the past week. The cinemas being authorized to function at 100%, the filmmakers are all ready to diffuse their projects on the big screen. With theaters closing for much of 2020, several films have been shown exclusively on these streaming platforms. However, with the resumption of the big screen, things haven’t gone downhill for OTT platforms, and 2021 will continue to see streaming services offering new and unique content.
On Wednesday, Netflix India made a major announcement of all of its upcoming titles. Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon to make digital debut this year with Netflix specials Find Anamika and Aranyak Here is the full list of all the movies and series that will be streaming exclusively on Netflix India:
WEB SERIES:
Aranyak
Bombay Begum
Decoupled
Delhi Crime S2
Feels like Ishq
Find Anamika
Jamtara-Sabka Ayega number S2
Kota S2 factory
Little things S4
Can
Masaba Masaba S2
S2 incompatible
Ray
She S2
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
MOVIES:
Ajeeb Daastaans
Bulbul Tarang
Dhamaka
Haseen dill
Jaadugar
Jagame Thandhiram
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Milestone
Navarasa
Paggled
Penthouse
Sardar Ka Grandson
The disciple
COMEDY:
Premium League Comedy
Kapil Sharma Special
Sumukhi Suresh Special
Aakash Gupta Special
Rahul Dua Special
Special Prashasti Singh
DOCUMENTARIES:
Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu Series)
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu Series)
Indian Predator (Docu Series)
Finding Sheela (Docu-Film)
REALITY SERIES
The Fabulous Life of Bollywood Brides S2
Social currency
The Big Day S2 collection
