Wayne Ayers of Bremerton makes Hollywood breakthrough

Wayne Ayers Jr. of Bremerton has come a long way from his homeless days, and is now generating a lot of buzz in Hollywood.

Ayers, 24, who played basketball and ran with the Bremertons track team, is living her dream of a booming media star among red carpet events and through access to movie stars with 200,000 subscribers on his @Where is The Buzz on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Although COVID-19 restrictions prohibit him from using his studio for the Wayne Ayers podcast, available on whereisthebuzz.com, podcasts continue with a makeshift frame. Topics include everything from politics, movies, business, sports, and music. Starting this month, podcasts will be broadcast once a week and are archived on the site.

It all started for Ayers after working for her sister, Kiki, on red carpet events as a videographer. From this point of view, Ayers realized that there was a need for more black entrepreneurs in the business.

Cara Foresha, a good friend of Ayers, said the 2014 Bremerton High alum noticed that there was rarely minority media at red carpet premieres, and if they were, they would be downstairs. . That’s when Wayne came up with the idea to launch Where is The Buzz (website). He has campaigned for black media since their creation in 2018.

Ayers interviewed people like Zaya Wade, daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, in her first interview after announcing she was transgender, movie star Halle Berryand the Rock, Dwayne Johnson, former professional wrestler who has become one of the most successful box office. stars of all time. He also took a photo with Floyd Mayweather, who retired from boxing undefeated, breaking Rocky Marcianos’ record of 49 unbeaten wins by going 50-0, at a press conference.

Some would find it remarkable that Ayers succeeds, especially at such a young age, in a very fierce and difficult arena to enter. But those who have known him from his childhood and student years at Bremerton are not so surprised. Ayers, despite a difficult housing situation, has always had quiet confidence in him.

There was an on and off period from seventh to high school. Ayers was homeless and found comfort with friends. His junior and senior years at Bremerton High School, he stayed with the family of Deonte Dixon, who in the 2013-14 basketball season was named MVP of the Olympic League.

Sometimes, when all else failed, Ayers would take a ferry to Seattle, a light rail to Sea-Tac Airport, and sleep there. He would get up early, clean the airport, and reverse that trip to be on time for the school day in Bremerton. It’s quite an achievement, truly humbling, and the experience was not only intimidating, but caused the recreation to be reversed from what one would assume. It made Ayers more determined than ever to do something on his own.

Ayers had good role models who helped with this in his mother and two sisters Kiki and Selena who both went to Olympic high school and college to Olympic College. Kiki was in the Running Start program at OC and went to Howard, an HBCU institution from which Vice President Kamala Harris graduated, and Selena went to Georgetown University. Howard and Georgetown are both in Washington, DC

My sister Kiki is the founder and CEO of the Ayers Publicity and Kopy Kats clothing line, Wayne says. My two sisters have been my greatest inspirations in life.

Kiki is no newbie in the media business. According to her website Ayers Publicity, she majored in journalism at Howard and while there she interned for major media outlets such as MTV, BET, NBC and CBS Radio.

She also spent time on the Jerry Springer Show and began working full time for Revolt TV, a music-focused digital cable television network founded by Sean Diddy Combs in 2013. While working at Revolt, she worked for Black Hollywood Live and Entertainment Scoop. and wrote for XXL Magazine.

Kikis’ work at Revolt led to red carpet events, which in turn led Wayne to create his own medium.

So now we have two Ayers siblings who are building media platforms that allow them to enter Hollywood show business where they interview people like Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Will Ferrell and Ben Affleck. Wayne did the same with people like Chadwick Boseman, who rose to fame as a superhero in the movie Black Panther and tragically died last August of cancer at the age of 43.

It was fun, Wayne says of his interview with Boseman. “It was my favorite interview. He made you feel like you were the most important person in the room when you weren’t. He was so cool and a really good human being. I was devastated when I heard he was dead. “He was probably a better human being than an actor (and he was very good at acting).

Some of the people interviewed on Where is the Buzz podcasts are actor Candice Patton (“The Flash”), American activist Tamika Mallory, actor Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and actor Brittany OGrady (“Little Voice” on Apple TV +).

Basketball was a way of life for Ayers while a student at Bremerton. It gave him a purpose and a place to be when he had no other place to go. So the YMCA and Sheridan Park gym felt right at home.

Dixon and Ayers were close and are still over a thousand kilometers apart. Dixon, who traveled to Washington State, lives in Bremerton and works.

We played for the East Bremerton Peewees team together, so we were literally kids when we first met, says Dixon. Basketball is the way we met, so that’s the main thing we did. We were crossing the bridge (Warren Avenue), just trying to shake things up. You could certainly tell that the Y was its place. Sheridan was mine, but we’ve definitely played both since our freshman year of high school. And of course we played all the time.

Wayne Ayers Jr. was taken off the Bremerton High School team as a sophomore, but continued to play recreationally and train with former Bremerton athlete Ron Atkins, who has been training young athletes since graduating from Bremerton in the 1990s.

He was about 5-10 years old and lanky and I couldn’t believe there were 24 kids in Bremerton who were better than him, Atkins says. I told him that if he hung out with me and went to workouts, he would never be cut again. He started coming to our practice sessions at 6 am and started playing on the Wildcats who played in the Bremerton City League at Sheridan. We had a group of children who were cut and trained by Jim Portune. They won their division.

Ashley Robinson, who owns the Bremerton-based semi-professional Kitsap Admirals team, started a junior Admirals youth team and Ayers played there.

It started for us, says Robinson. He was underrated and was able to perform in multiple positions, pretty much where I needed him. I tried to keep him on guard because he could shoot and dribble.

Robinson said he often takes the children, including Ayers, to various basketball games in the area. They would hang out in the gyms at Olympic College (where the Admirals play) or Bremerton High (where Robinson was coaching at one point) and he would ask them if they wanted to see a game. Then they would leave.

He was an adult child, Robinson says of Wayne. He was respectful and humble and a joy to be around. He was a hard working kid, determined to get whatever he wanted to do. Just a great, great kid.

Basketball continued to give Ayers an outlet, a place to be when he didn’t have a lot of places to be. Next, we’ll take a look at his passion for basketball and how it helped him move forward in a life that now shines in the lights of Hollywood.

Coming next week: Second part of Wayne Ayers’ journey in the media world.

Terry Mosher is a sports columnist for the Kitsap Sun, who writes about local sports figures and history. Contact him at [email protected]