Colbert: Don Jr. cries about Dr Seuss because he reads at a sophomore level





Stephen colbert congratulates Dr Seuss Enterprises for announcing that the company will cease publication of six books from the dense catalog of authors, including And to think that I saw him on Mulberry Street and If I ran the zoo. It is a responsible gesture on their part, the Last show the host said Tuesday. Dr Seuss’ books should be fun for everyone: black, white, straight, gay. Sneezing both stellar and simple. Loraxes, Bar-ba-loots, all the Whos in Whoville and the strange angry creature named Foo-Foo the Snoo. Even though there wasn’t a huge public outcry that led to this decision, there had long been criticism of these Dr Seuss books for containing callous and racist images that dehumanize people of color. And to think that I saw him on Mulberry Street, for example, uses an insult to Asian people and features offensive illustrations of an Asian character. These books portray people in hurtful and false ways, said Dr Seuss Enterprises. The Associated Press in a report. The other books drawn are McElligots Pool, On Beyond Zebra !, Super Scrambled Eggs !, and The Cats Quizzer. Dr Seuss’ folks listened to the criticism, thought it was reasonable and made what’s called a change, Colbert said, targeting right-wing media figures who are panicking over the announcement. It didn’t take long for people like Donald Trump Jr. to get on Fox News and paint the voluntary disruption as an attempt by overly sensitive liberals to quash the legendary children’s author. I literally know The cat in the hat by heart, Trump Jr. growled in a Fox News clip rolled by Colbert. I’m not surprised: I always believed he could read at the second level, Colbert said. So I think her daddy calls her and Eric [Trump] Thing 1 and Thing 2. Additionally, Colbert reminded viewers, there are millions of other children’s books to choose from. The host was so passionate about this point that he recited an entire rhyming verse from Dr. Seussstyle suggesting children’s books by POC authors including Imanis Moon by JaNay Brown-Wood, Bird of Fire by Misty Copeland, Hair loveby Matthew Cherry, and Brown boy joy by dr. Thomishia Booker. So don’t be so canceled-culture-whining there, Colbert recited. Read these books after removing your head from your eh. Where to look The late show: All products presented on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Evan Rachel Wood and other women make allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson

