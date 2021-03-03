Neptunia Virtual Stars Review: Not Worth Your Time | Entertainment





What is the most important aspect of a video game? There are tons of things that come together to make a great game, but if a game isn’t fun, there really isn’t much to play in it. Neptunia Virtual Stars is a lot of stuff, but it’s definitely not fun. Neptunia Virtual Stars is the latest game in the Hyperdimension Neptunia series. The series debuted in 2010 on PS3 as a parody of the video game industry and has grown in popularity ever since. Although the Hyperdimension Neptunia series has over 20 games, 17 of them are spin-offs, taking the core of characters and throwing them into new styles and game settings. Neptunia Virtual Stars is the latest spin-off of series, the developers of Compile Heart taking on the third-person shooter genre. The game sees the series four main characters, Neptune, Black, White, and Green, transported to the digital world of Virtualand. Virtualand is on the verge of extinction due to a war with a known group of Antis. A goddess known as Faira summons the crew of Neptunia, along with two real-world Vtubers named Me and You, to Virtualand and tasks them with saving the day. While the convoluted and ironic stories of the Neptunia series can be fun at times, more often than not, they fall flat. The same is true with Neptunia Virtual Stars. The game constantly makes jokes that just aren’t fun and references to the actual game that feel forced. Virtual Stars really leans into the Vtuber angle, highlighting tons of real Japanese Vtubers through cameos. While many of these Vtubers are fun to watch in their own organic streams, they just don’t translate the world of Neptunia very well. Even though the story of Neptunia Virtual Stars was not very good, the game could have been enjoyable thanks to its gameplay alone. Unfortunately, Neptunia Virtual Stars stops being enjoyable after about 10 minutes of playing. Minute-by-minute gameplay in Neptunia Virtual Stars is split between two main styles: third-person shooter and action. However, none of the playstyles are ever really allowed to shine. The third person who shoots available when controlling Neptunia, Black, White, and Green feels drastically rude. It can be very difficult to aim at targets and avoiding enemy attacks sometimes seems impossible. Enemies feel little more than damage sponges, with incredibly off-balance and unrewarding encounters and fights. When playing with Vtubers like Me and You the combat is much more action-oriented. While it’s a lot more fun than shooting combat, Vtubers almost always feel undernourished compared to Goddesses, which means there’s little reason to play with them. The sound effects and music in games are incredibly boring, a complaint you don’t often hear when it comes to games. When fighting enemies, playable characters repeat the same lines of dialogue over and over again. It’s so boring that there’s a good chance you’ll mute the game instead of having to listen to it. While Hyperdimension Neptunia fans might be able to enjoy Neptunia Virtual Stars, casual fans should stay away. With lackluster graphics, an uninspiring story, and terribly little fun gameplay, Neptunia Virtual Stars is just not worth your time. Revision code provided by Idea Factory International. Game rated on a PlayStation 5. 1.5 / 5 torches

