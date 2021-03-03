Bollywood plagiarism: Tiger, Deepika under fire





Film industries around the world are always open to different types of scripts and stories and plagiarism is heavily criticized everywhere, whether in Bollywood or Hollywood. Audiences have become smarter and demand new engaging content in all regions of the world. This was evident in the recent controversy that hit Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone. Just a few days ago, Shroff shared the poster for his next actor Heropanti 2 which has pissed off many with the eerie similarities it bears to the 2007 action thriller poster Hitman. Although he was called out for plagiarism in 2014 for Heropanti 1, Hindustan Times reported that the second poster also borrows from the game franchise. Here, Shroff can be seen wearing an outfit similar to that worn by Agent 47 in the Hitman games as well as movies: a black suit, a bright red tie and two guns in each hand. “Hitman? Why? ”One user pointed out, asking the Heropanti 2 poster. To add to the concern, another user added: “John Wick light”. In other news, Padmaavat Star Padukone has also been criticized for an ad that looks like one created by Sooni Taraporevala in 2020, reported Pinkvilla. The ad featuring the Bollywood diva was suspected of intellectual theft, with the director of the original ad being unhappy with the team for its lack of recognition.







