Mortal Kombat BTS footage shows Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, and Scorpion





New photos from the Mortal Kombat reboot set show Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, and Cole Young preparing for the battles and deaths of the tournament.

New Mortal combat Photos on the set show Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, and Cole Young preparing for the battles to come. The four characters, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Ludi Lin, and Lewis Tan respectively, are just a few of the great movie sets, including other classic characters like Sonya Blade and Raiden. Mortal combat is slated to hit theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. Most of the characters who will appear in the short story Mortal combat movie are video game veterans, with the exception of new protagonist Cole. An underground MMA fighter who is trained in the Mortal Kombat tournament could be connected to Scorpion or Sub-Zero, according to clues in the Mortal combat trailer. Some have even speculated that Cole Young is Johnny Cage since the latter character appears to be missing from the reboot list. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Johnny Cage Isn’t In The New Mortal Kombat Movie New behind-the-scenes footage from Mortal combat together were revealed by Nerdist, giving fans new looks at Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Cole. Each image appears to show the prelude to a fight scene, with Scorpion brandishing his Katana brand in one shot and Liu Kang standing boldly in battle gear in another. The footage also seems to show a bit of the film’s combat direction, which has been highly touted given the many talented martial artists counted among the cast. Seeing more looks at Scorpio and Sub-Zero is especially exciting given their central focus in the new. Mortal combat history. The rivalry between the two ninjas has always been a big part of franchise lore, and what has been shown of their feud so far seems exciting. Hiroyuki Sanada and Joe Taslim are two of the most skilled martial artists working in cinema at the moment, so their confrontation in Mortal combat should definitely be something to see. It will also be interesting to see what role Liu Kang plays in the new movie. In video games, he’s often been the main protagonist of the Earthrealms Warriors, but it looks like hell is taking a bit of a supporting role for Cole Young in the reboot. The Mortal combat The trailer showed Liu Kang’s famous dragon fatality as one of his big revelations, so Monk Shaolin is guaranteed to get good fights during the tournament. Mortal combat hits theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. Next: Every Fatality In The Mortal Kombat Trailer Explained Source: Nerdist James Bond: everything that went wrong with Quantum of Solace

About the Author Rick stevenson

(433 Articles published)

Rick Stevenson is a Brooklyn, NY based writer, editor and performer. He wrote in television, film and games for over six years, in addition to various stints in book sales, carpentry and television production. Rick studied writing at the College of William & Mary and the University of Oxford, and can say with some authority that they are both old. Comedian and improviser when not writing, he currently performs with Socialally Distant Improv on Instagram and is a founding member of the Oxford University House of Improv. He lives and dies for Avatar: The Last Airbender. More from Rick Stevenson







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos