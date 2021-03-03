More and more big names in the entertainment industry are supporting Rhea Chakraborty. After a heartbreaking 2020 where Rhea and her family were hunted down and brutally prosecuted for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, clouds seem to be lifting for the actress with growing support for the recently besieged actress. Rhea suffered a small setback when her face was erased from the first poster of her comeback movie Chehre.

We now hear that there are several prominent filmmakers interested in working with Rhea. A leading filmmaker tells me, of course, I want to work with her. She is pretty and talented. And now people want to see her. I don’t mind working with her even though she is out on bail. If Sanjay Dutt could be so busy during his bail phase, why couldn’t this girl be able to work? She and her poor family have been through a lot. All this pain would make her a better actress than she was a year ago.

Rumi Jaffrey whose ready-to-hang Chehre would be Rheas’ first outing after Covid, the outing after Sushant is ready to sign her for another movie. I have always maintained that she was an innocent victim. She and her family didn’t deserve this. His father served the country for years. I worked with her before all of this (the tragic consequences of the death of the Sushants) inChehre. I was going to shoot a love affair in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockout. But God had other plans.

Now Rumi will relaunch the Sushant-Rhea project with Rhea and another hero, or he will sign her for another project. But I will definitely work with it. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she has suffered a lot.

