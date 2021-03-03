Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu face tax raids





Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have often spoken out on various national issues Strong points Research into allegations of tax evasion, sources say

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu openly criticize the government

Searches took place at nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune Mumbai / New Delhi: Income tax officials today raided properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai for alleged tax evasion, sources said. The two are interviewed by income tax officials in Pune. Searches took place at 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including premises linked to a talent agency as well as Phantom Films, co-promoted by Anurag Kashyap, producers Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. “The income tax department is probing someone based on the information they get. The matter will be taken to court later,” said Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar , during a BJP briefing. Exceed Entertainment and its promoters are also being researched. Exceed has been leading Saif Ali Khan for several years. Some executives from Kwan Talent Management, which directs actor Deepika Padukone, are interviewed. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu openly criticize the government and have lent their voices to various causes, including the ongoing protests by farmers against central laws. Recently, Ms Pannu had criticized the celebrity show of solidarity with the government in response to pop star Rihanna’s post calling attention to the farmers’ unrest. The actor took a jibe at the pushback and questioned a “tweet” shaking his belief. “If a tweet shakes your unity, a joke shakes your faith or a show shakes your religious belief, then it is you who must work on strengthening your value system and not become teachers of propaganda for others”, had Ms Pannu said on social media last month. . Several Maharashtra ministers criticized the tax raids, saying both Mr. Kashyap and Ms. Pannu were targeted because of their opinions. “The manner in which the raids were carried out on the homes and offices of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly the use of the Enforcement or Income Tax Directorate against those who take a stand against the government or its policies. Anurag Kashyap and Tapasee Pannu have raised their voices against the policies of the Modi government. This action is an attempt to suppress their voices, ”Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called the raids a “wrongdoing” and criticized the center. “They first used IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and honest political rivals for the assassination of their character. Now the Nazi government is pursuing social activists, journalists and artists for threatening them with don’t call it prick a spade, ”the Bihar politician tweeted. They first used IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and honest political rivals for their character’s assassination. Now the Nazi government is pursuing social activists, journalists and artists for threatening them not to call a spade a spade. Wrongful act! @taapsee@ anuragkashyap72 Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 3, 2021 Anurag Kashyap denounced the violence against anti-citizenship law protesters in 2019. Last year he expressed his support for actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and criticized Bollywood actors for failing to not having talked enough about the case. Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 following the appointment of Vikas Bahl in an incident of alleged sexual misconduct.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos