Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu face tax raids

Strong points
- Research into allegations of tax evasion, sources say
- Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu openly criticize the government
- Searches took place at nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune
Mumbai / New Delhi:
Income tax officials today raided properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai for alleged tax evasion, sources said. The two are interviewed by income tax officials in Pune.
Searches took place at 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including premises linked to a talent agency as well as Phantom Films, co-promoted by Anurag Kashyap, producers Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena.
“The income tax department is probing someone based on the information they get. The matter will be taken to court later,” said Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar , during a BJP briefing.
Exceed Entertainment and its promoters are also being researched. Exceed has been leading Saif Ali Khan for several years. Some executives from Kwan Talent Management, which directs actor Deepika Padukone, are interviewed.
Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu openly criticize the government and have lent their voices to various causes, including the ongoing protests by farmers against central laws. Recently, Ms Pannu had criticized the celebrity show of solidarity with the government in response to pop star Rihanna’s post calling attention to the farmers’ unrest. The actor took a jibe at the pushback and questioned a “tweet” shaking his belief.
“If a tweet shakes your unity, a joke shakes your faith or a show shakes your religious belief, then it is you who must work on strengthening your value system and not become teachers of propaganda for others”, had Ms Pannu said on social media last month. .
Several Maharashtra ministers criticized the tax raids, saying both Mr. Kashyap and Ms. Pannu were targeted because of their opinions. “The manner in which the raids were carried out on the homes and offices of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly the use of the Enforcement or Income Tax Directorate against those who take a stand against the government or its policies. Anurag Kashyap and Tapasee Pannu have raised their voices against the policies of the Modi government. This action is an attempt to suppress their voices, ”Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called the raids a “wrongdoing” and criticized the center. “They first used IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and honest political rivals for the assassination of their character. Now the Nazi government is pursuing social activists, journalists and artists for threatening them with don’t call it prick a spade, ”the Bihar politician tweeted.
Anurag Kashyap denounced the violence against anti-citizenship law protesters in 2019. Last year he expressed his support for actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and criticized Bollywood actors for failing to not having talked enough about the case.
Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 following the appointment of Vikas Bahl in an incident of alleged sexual misconduct.