‘Minari’ director Lee Isaac Chung says film started as a list of memoriesExBulletin



toggle legend Josh Ethan Johnson / A24 Josh Ethan Johnson / A24

Director Lee Isaac Chung’s inspiration for Threatening, his semi-autobiographical film about a Korean-American father moving his family to a farm in rural Arkansas, began with a list.

Chung had struggled to settle on a new project. Inspired by Willa Cather’s writing about his Nebraska roots, he decided to reflect on his own past. So he went to the local library and spent the afternoon writing a list of memorabilia from his own rural upbringing.

“I didn’t just write 80 [memories], but that’s the number that flowed from me in one sitting, “Chung says.” They were little visual memories, little details. “

The list included a description of the lunch bucket Chung’s parents would bring with them when they worked in a chicken factory and sometimes used to keep chicks from being killed. Chung also took note of the mysterious herbal medicine her grandmother brought when she joined the family from Korea, and the minari plants she sowed on the family farm.

“Once I had this set of memories, I realized there was an arc of a story there,” Chung says. “This family shows up in the middle of nowhere, really, with the father not telling anyone in the family that he was going to buy this farmland.”

Even if Threatening started off with a very personal roster, his themes of family and wrestling resonated with a wider audience. The film recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

“I saw people who are not Korean immigrants working on this film and also feel suffocated and moved because they remember their own families,” Chung says. “Immigration stories are family stories. … What is often overlooked in this story is the fact that a lot of it happens because of the feeling of love, that feeling of love. ‘a desire to sacrifice each other. “

Interview highlights

On the colorful character of Grandma (played by Yuh-jung Youn)

She also brings a sense of history to the family, that’s how I feel. This family is trying to move into the future, but they really carry that weight from the past. And in a way that I guess is counterintuitive. But she brings the old country in a way. And that sort of thing comes from personal life. My sister and I were two happy kids in Arkansas. And my mother had to start working … [in the chicken factory] for financial reasons, and we couldn’t continue to go to the workplace with them. We need someone to watch us. So my parents brought my grandmother from Korea and at first she was kind of a shock to our senses.

It just didn’t fit our conceptions of what a grandmother should be and also our concept of what Korean culture was like. After all that my parents taught us about Korean culture, respect and all that stuff, here is my grandmother, who is very rude and wanted to teach us how to play. There was just something about this relationship that was both very unsettling for me as a kid, but also what turned out to be exactly what I needed to survive. I still look back on those years and my childhood, and I think she brought so much joy and happiness into our lives. And that’s what I hope she does in this movie.

On the impact of the Korean War on his family

When I look back now, as an adult, I am able to see my mother and my grandmother in a different way that I did not understand as a child. My mother grew up without a father because he died in the Korean War. And my grandmother, her life was completely turned upside down because of it. She was 20 years old. Her husband died and she had a baby girl. She had to figure out how to raise him. … His whole life was almost defined by this war and this tragedy.

The fact that she came to the United States to help my mother, my mother was her only child, and my grandmother sold all of her goods in Korea. She sold this store that she ran with another Korean War widow and came to the United States and sort of lived a life of anonymity. She never learned the language. She suffered a stroke. She passed away and she simply gave her life to help us not face this kind of suffering. …

You hear me become moved. … I guess I just hope this movie somehow captures that [my grandmother] was, someone somewhere who is invisible. Hope she will be seen, if that makes sense.

You hear me become moved. … I imagine I just hope this movie somehow captures who she was, someone somewhere who is invisible. Hope she will be seen, if that makes sense.

Keeping the project a secret from her family until it’s done

I was incredibly nervous that they would find out what I was doing. They are private people, and I felt like I was doing an injustice in some ways by writing a story about them and trying to represent their views and other things without letting them write it down, without give them the agency to write it down. But I just felt this real need to tell this story. … I thought to myself, I’ll tell them someday if this movie is made … but for now … personally, I need to write this script.

So I wrote it down and didn’t tell them anything. Every once in a while I would talk to my mom and sort of ask her probing questions like, “Why did Grandma bring money from Korea? How did she get this money?” I would ask all these little details and my mom would say, “You really care about your past.” I think they were getting suspicious.

So once we got the funding to make this movie, I just said to my parents, “Looks like I can do another movie. I got the funding.” And they were happier about it. They didn’t care what the movie was about. They are just happy that I am working. … And they found out that Yuh-jung Youn, the actress, was on board and that she was their favorite actress. … This is a big deal. And she was always with us when we were growing up. She’s in all the favorite TV shows.

So my mom just thought, “You finally made it. That’s great.” And then she asked, “So what is she playing?” And I said, “Well, it’s that grandma.” And then I said to them, “And there is a mother and a father and there are two children and they live in a trailer.” And I didn’t tell them it was our family story, but obviously my mom is starting to piece things together. And I think it made my parents even more nervous that I didn’t tell them completely, “This is our story”. So they were very worried until Thanksgiving of 2019, we had finished the cut and I just decided that I had to eliminate this and finally show them. And I was a nervous wreck. I had no idea what they would think.

Watching the movie with his family for the first time

We watched the movie together and slowly I started to see my mom start to cry, my sister, my dad. And it just felt like it was such a cathartic experience for all of us. It was really special, really amazing. …

My mom, she used to tell me that she … never got to see my grandmother in her dreams. She said she was always jealous of me because I would always see my grandmother in my dreams. And she said, well, after watching this movie, she could see my grandma in her dreams. It was so special. And for my sister, she said she stuck so hard from that point on because she found it quite difficult. But she loved to see him in beauty, in the beauty of what we had back then.

By choosing “Minari” as the title

I just thought there was something so poetic about the plant [minari] as well as. It is a hearty plant. It kind of grows in places where you can’t grow anything else. It can take root in very poor soil conditions. And what he ends up doing is revitalizing the soil and cleaning up the water. It has a purifying effect and so I thought there was a poetic resonance there that this plant is talking about.

When I was doing this all-memory-writing exercise, the last thing I got was this little piece of minari my grandma and I went to, my grandma looked after, and I threw rocks to snakes. … Once I had this memory, I realized that this was the name of the movie that was going to have to be.

And I was like, “I’m not going to translate into English. I’m just going to leave it as it is. And if it’s ever done, then I guess people will have to learn to say the word if they want to. . see this.”

I just thought there was something so poetic about the plant as well. It is a hearty plant. It kind of grows in places where you can’t grow anything else. It can take root in very poor soil conditions. And what he ends up doing is revitalizing the soil and cleaning up the water. It has a purifying effect and so I thought there was a poetic resonance there that this plant is talking about.

Ann Marie Baldonado and Kayla Lattimore produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper, and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.