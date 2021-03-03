Shedd Penguins Have Their Own Chicago ‘Friends’ Experience – NBC Chicago





On another excursion from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, four penguins waddled through the “Friends” experience on Michigan Avenue this week. The penguins – Howard, Georgia, Fitz and Mercedes – have traveled the nostalgic experience throughout, stopping at sites such as the iconic “Friends” sofa, Central Perk Cafe and Joey Hugsy’s Penguin, according to a statement. Take a look at their background below: Photos: Shedd penguins experience their own Chicago friends To visit the penguins, visitors can purchase Shedd Aquarium tickets or participate in digital programs. The Friends Experience: The one in Chicago is set to reopen on March 17, located in The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave, after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets went on sale last month for $ 35 on www.FriendstheExperience.com/Chicago with the exhibition until May 31. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City, according to a statement. Customers can book slots and purchase tickets for private access for a group of six or 10 people. The interactive experience, from Superfly X and Warner Bros., includes two 12-piece stories using moments from the sitcom, including Monica’s kitchen and the theme song fountain. “The space offers the opportunity to explore the history of the shows and recreate some favorite moments, including the summit around Rachel and Monicas’ purple door, to relax in the Chandler and Joeys recliner, or to help Ross to rotate the famous sofa, ”a statement said. “And of course, the space includes a recreated Central Perk with the legendary orange sofa where fans can be like Phoebe and serenade their friends with ‘Smelly Cat’.” Initially, the Friends Experience opened in Chicago on October 1, 2020 before temporarily closing in mid-November. The One in Chicago will reopen with improved security protocols, the company said, with social distancing, mask and temperature control requirements due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos