The MCU’s Different Magical Colors Explained By WandaVision Director
WandaVision Director Matt Shakman discusses the various magical colors seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including with Wanda and Agatha.
WandaVisionDirector Matt Shakman talks about the various magical colors seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the first Disney + series in the franchise,WandaVisioncaused a stir when it premiered in January 2021. Offering tributes to several classic sitcoms, it started out as a departure for the MCU, though later episodes focused more on the classic Marvel action viewers expected. Yet even the latter half of Season 1 explored themes like grief and trauma to a greater extent than what is seen elsewhere in the franchise.
Of course, as a Marvel Studios business,WandaVisionwas also full of twists and turns. One of the biggest came at the end of Episode 7 with Agnes’ reveal is actually Agatha Harkness. As a witch, Agatha’s magic has a color like Wanda’s, although it is purple instead of red. She used her powers in Westview and in a flashback sequence in Salem, where other witches, including her mother, tried to attack her with their own blue magic. Magic has also been seen elsewhere in the MCU, most notably with Doctor Strange, who favors a yellow-orange color.
Talk withComic, Shakman discussed the various magical colors seen in the MCU. When asked if the colors relate to the Infinity Stones, including inWandaVision, the director explained:
Well, you know, certainly Wanda’s power, as we can tell, was heightened by her experience with the Infinity Stone, which we saw in the last episode. In terms of color differentiation, I think that’s important because when you’re trying to describe what’s going on, especially with Agatha in Salem, MA, you want to be able to see her purple magic eat away at that blue magic, no. ? Because that’s what she does, she absorbs the power, she takes the magic of other witches. That’s why they look so, you know, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at the end of that scene, because she’s literally sucked all of their, their kind of magic out of their lives.
So for us, in terms of color coding for that scene, that was, you know, one of the main reasons it’s like that. And sure, Wanda’s magic has been established, but we’re evolving and changing it as we go.
Shakman’s explanation makes a lot of sense when it comes to the colors used to help show what is happening in the scene. As the director noted,WandaVisionSalem’s streak in particular is much easier to follow knowing exactly when Agatha begins to defeat her fellow witches. Her distinct purple magic is also useful in the Westview scenes with Wanda and will continue to do so in what will likely be a major battle in the finale. It also makes sense to give Agatha her own color of magic in case she interacts with Doctor Strange or other magical beings elsewhere in the MCU.
Along the same lines, the different magical colors make the scenes more visually interesting, which has certainly been the case in WandaVisionIt’s also fun to think about the motivation behind different characters receiving different colors. As Shakman notes, Wanda’s powers were affected by her experience with one of the Infinity Stones. Meanwhile, as an MCU witch with roots in Salem, it makes sense that Agatha’s magic is purple, as it’s the color most traditionally associated with witches. It seems inevitable that other magical beings will be seen in the MCU at some point in the future. Then it will be interesting to see what colors they get.
Source: Comic
