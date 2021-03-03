Entertainment
The Walking Dead makes Maggie the new leader of Alexandria
The Walking Dead Season 10 bonus episodes finally bring Maggie back, and she’s already positioned to become the new leader of Alexandria.
The walking dead Season 10 brought Maggie back and already positions her to become the new leader of Alexandria. Rather than go ahead with their plans to The walking dead Season 11, the series instead chose to film six bonus episodes that extend season 10. These episodes are smaller and focus on only a few characters each. The bonus first episode, “Home Sweet Home,” sees Maggie return with her son, Hershel, and a new group of survivors hoping to call Alexandria home.
Since Rick’s “death” The walking dead season 9, Alexandria was overseen by a council rather than a leader. Different residents of Alexandria have served on the council, with Gabriel acting as a core member and, prior to his departure, Michonne serving as chief of security with full veto power. The council has decided on several issues since its inception, such as Negan’s fate after killing Margo and whether or not Lydia can stay. During the Whisperer Wars, however, the council lost more members, and in the chaos that followed, the current state of the governing body was not really discussed. Now, with Maggie’s return, it’s possible that Alexandria will once again find itself ruled by one person.
In The walking dead Season 10, Episode 17, “Home Sweet Home,” Maggie’s return sees her taking over almost immediately. Daryl, in particular, takes the lead behind Maggie, following her lead as they go looking for the remaining members of her group. When it comes to deciding where they will spend the evening, that’s Maggie’s decision, and when they meet the Reaper, it’s Maggie who kicks the ball. Kelly also takes note of Maggie’s obvious chef vibe, noting to her, “You seem to have been in charge of people your entire life. You protect them.Along with that shadow, the episode’s final scene indicates that Maggie is assuming leadership in the form of an Easter egg. When Maggie and the others finally arrive in Alexandria, graffiti can be seen on Maggie’s left shoulder as she enters town: Whispers Into Screams. final attack on Alexandria, the phrase is also the title ofThe walking dead Volume 23, the specialty paperback that includes comic book issues in which Maggie is officially the new boss of Hilltop.
All combined, the clear nod to Maggie’s riseas in the comics and the way other characters are already reacting to her return seems like Maggie’s future lies in becoming the next leader of Alexandria. Believing that the community was technically run by the council, it was Michonne who sought leadership from Alexandria after Rick disappeared. Following her departure, Daryl takes on some of that role, but her character has never been one to take the helm, usually functioning best in partnership with someone else, like Carol or Rick. Alexandria again needs someone to lead, andThe walking deadprepares Maggie for this position.
In addition, a leader from Alexandria will become very important to come. The walking dead season 11. Although delayed, the show’s final season is still expected to adapt Commonwealth history from the comics. This story not only introduces a massive new community, but the woman who runs it, Pamela Milton. In the comics, Pamela is yet another foil for Rick and she serves as the primary antagonist for this arc. Assuming AMC’s adaptation comes a bit close to the source material, their Commonwealth leader will need a counterpart in Alexandria. And while Gabriel has received strong development in recent seasons, he’s not on par with a villain like Governor Milton.
Maggie, on the other hand, is a much stronger choice to oppose the head of the Commonwealth. Not only does she have experience, but she’s a willful person who isn’t easily swayed by skillful politicians, which Pamela definitely is. There are still five bonus episodes to integrate The walking dead season 10, but Maggie is already in the process of being set up as the leader who will see Alexandria through her next conflict with the Commonwealth and any future that awaits the community.
