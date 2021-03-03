Entertainment
These Popular Tom Cruise Deepfakes On TikTok Are Incredibly Realistic
The smile, the gestures, the laughter … it all looks authentic in a series of TikTok videos that seem to show Tom Cruise do a magic trick or to play golf. Every movement is fluid, from her putting on her sunglasses to slicking her hair back before throwing herself on a hat.
And that’s what makes the videos so alarming. They are not real, and it’s not Cruise. They are the product of a visual effects specialist from Belgium named Chris Ume, according to Fortune, who used deepfake technology to create compelling clips that look like Impossible mission Star. The TikTok account these videos were posted to, @deeptomcruise, now has over 380,000 subscribers, although the videos are no longer visible to the public.
Deepfakes are videos that appear to show people doing or saying things they’ve never done. Celebrities of Tobey Maguire at Lynda Carter appeared in deepfakes, with fans imagining them in new roles just for the fun of it. But the ability of this technology to disrupt elections or violate people’s privacy. And while these videos of a fake cruise are fun and creative, they also concern internet users about the implications of this rapidly evolving technology.
“Here’s the crazy thing about this Tom Cruise deepfake”, reporter Yashar Ali tweeted. “It’s not even a very high quality deepfake and I’m willing to bet that it could fool most people. Now imagine the quality of deepfake that a government agency could produce.”
Wrote another Twitter user, “It can cause clashes and riots if people are not informed about it. A fake video of a religious leader A fake video about religion B. A fake video of your spouse with someone else in a compromising position. A fake video of a famous doctor asking to use XYZ. “
The @deeptomcruise Twitter account responded to the concerns by saying deepfakes are not necessary to spread lies and lies, and that “it’s easy to tell if a video is from a celebrity’s official account (blue check mark), but if the video is filmed and posted by a third party, you will not be able to tell if it is real. “
The internet seems divided between just being fascinated by videos and downright scared and concerned about how the technology behind them can be used.
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the meantime we’ll probably all be watching thisnext Mission: Impossible moviea little more curiously.
