Buckingham Palace to investigate allegations Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, intimidated UK staff





The Times in the UK published an article on Tuesday citing sources who said the complaint claimed the Duchess had driven two personal assistants from her home at Kensington Palace and undermined the trust of a third staff member. CNN was unable to corroborate the claims.

The sources also said they contacted The Times because they felt the version of the Duchess that was released was only partially true and they were concerned about how the bullying issues were handled. The report said the sources believed the public “should get a glimpse of their side of the story” ahead of the couple’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey which airs on Sunday, their first sitting appearance since leaving London for North America last year.

Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” by the allegations set out in the report.

“Accordingly, our human resources team will review the circumstances described in the article. Staff members involved at the time, including those who have left the home, will be invited to participate to see if any lessons can be learned.” , he said in his statement. .

“The Royal Household has had a policy of dignity in the workplace for a number of years and will not tolerate or tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” Prince Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down as active members of the Royal Family and moved to North America shortly thereafter. Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the couple had agreed with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, that they would not return as royals. The move sparked talks about a rift between the couple – who have settled in California and are expecting their second child – and the British royal family. A Sussex spokesperson dismissed the Times report as “a calculated smear campaign” ahead of the couple’s interview with Winfrey. “Let’s just call it a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful disinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex being credited by a media outlet,” the spokesperson said. “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, especially as someone who has been bullied herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have suffered pain and trauma. She is determined to continue its work of promoting compassion around the world. and will continue to strive to lead by example in doing what is right and doing what is right. “ The spokesperson said the allegations made in the Times report were “defamatory” and that a legal rebuttal letter had been sent to the outlet. The Times declined to comment when approached by CNN. Harry brought up the pressures of royal life during a conversation with fellow Briton James Corden for his “Late Late Show” last month. “It was a really tough environment,” said the Duke. “We all know how the British press can be… and it was destroying my sanity. I was like, ‘This is toxic,’ so I did what any husband and any father would do: I have to get my family out. from here.” Harry and Meghan were mired in a long war of words and lawsuits with much of the tabloids, fighting multiple lawsuits against publications and photo agencies that had printed details of their private lives. Last month, Meghan won a lawsuit against the Mail’s editors on Sunday after publishing a letter she sent to her father and issued a scathing rebuke for ‘dehumanizing’ media organizations after the verdict, claiming ” damage they caused and continue. to do is deep. “

