Dolly Parton gets first COVID-19 vaccine

I will finally get my vaccine, I am so excited! Country legend Dolly Parton told him 4 million followers on Tuesday. “I’m old enough to get it, and I’m smart enough to get it, so I’m very happy to receive my Moderna photo today. And I wanted to tell everyone that you should go and do it too.

As some fans may recall, Parton donated $ 1 million in November 2020 to Dr. Naji Abumradand Vanderbilt’s COVID research team – in turn, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund was credited as one of the main benefactors of the workforce at 94.5%. Moderna shot. To come full circle, Dr Abumrad was the one who administered the Parton vaccine on Tuesday.

In an almost four-minute clip, Parton also renames his hit ‘Jolene’ to ‘Vaccine,’ and adds, ‘I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m very worried about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever it is, and that would be good luck in the arm, wouldn’t it?

Parton is also sure to speak out against the wave of misinformation surrounding the vaccine, noting, “To all of you cowards: don’t be a chicken squat, get out there and shoot yourself. This is my message to you.

Parton joins the ranks of other vaccinated musicians like Del mccoury, Peter Frampton, Willie Nelson and more.

Watch the full clip below: