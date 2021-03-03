LeVar Burton applauds Dr Seuss’ decision to cut six books over racist images





11:12 am PST 03/03/2021



by



Ryan parker



The host of the beloved children’s program “Reading Rainbow” says the timing is not about canceling culture but rather growing.

LeVar Burton says he supports the decision announced Tuesday by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease publishing six books, includingAnd to think that I saw him on Mulberry StreetandIf I ran the zoo because of racist and insensitive images. The TV and movie star, also host of the beloved children’s program, Rainbow reading, told CNN Anderson Cooper the time is not to cancel culture, but the time for growth. “In a general sense, once you know better, it’s up to you to do better. And I think that’s exactly what Seuss Enterprises is doing here,” Burton said. “They act as a responsible steward of the brand.” Burton noted that the six titles in question “really don’t align with the values ​​we’ve all come to know Dr. Seuss for.” The company said of the decision: “These books portray people in a hurtful and wrong way. Stopping the sale of these books is only part of our commitment and of our larger plan to ensure that the catalog of Dr. Seuss Enterprises represents and supports all communities and families. “ The other books concerned areMcElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra !, Super Scrambled Eggs!andCat quiz. Having also played an iconic sci-fi character on Star Trek, Burton referred to the show’s late creator, Gene Roddenberry, in his explanation. “All of our heroes are human, they all have flaws,” said Burton. “That’s one of the things I learned from Gene Roddenberry, one of my storytelling mentors. Gene was a guy with that big vision, but he also wanted all women to wear short skirts. “ Burton continued, “In the United States in particular, our xenophobia has crept into all aspects of our culture. And we tend in this country to transform everyone: Asians, Hispanics, blacks. The culture normative of whites has always been that way with regard to the ‘other.’ We have extremely racist foundations in this country. And the sooner we make peace with him, accept that it’s part of the fabric of America, only then, only then are we ready to do anything? bring about lasting systemic change. “ Burton continued his thoughts in several tweets, which you can find below.







