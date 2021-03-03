‘Imagine Van Gogh’: a visually stunning exhibit arrives in Boston





Have you always dreamed of living inside a work of art, like a character from Harry Potter or the wife of an iconic Take On Me video clip? Later this year, you’ll be able to do the next best thing in Boston. From December 21, visitors to the SoWa power plant will be able to experience Imagine Van Gogh, an immersive exhibition that transports you to more than 200 paintings by Dutch artists. Floor-to-ceiling visuals will bring Van Goghs ‘canvases to life, allowing visitors to stroll through Starry Night and other works spread across the 24,000 square foot power plants as the painters’ brilliant hues sparkle on the floor below . Imagine Van Gogh. Laurence Labat Co-created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, famous for their work at Cathdrale images in Baux-de-Provence, France, Imagine Van Gogh illustrates the artistic concept of Image Totale, using multi-projection and immersive audio to enable visitors to experience and feel the creative energy of Van Gogh, according to a press release. The original canvases are enlarged and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to highlight the fascinating exaggerations and distortions of Van Goghs’ work, Mauger said in the statement. Visitors experience their energy, emotions and beauty like never before. Featured in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, the exhibit has sold over 400,000 tickets across Canada in the past year. Imagine Van Gogh will be at SoWa Power Station from December 21, 2021 to February 20, 2022. Tickets start at $ 33.99 and are now available at the exhibition site. Receive Boston.com browser alerts: Activate news notifications directly in your internet browser. Activate notifications Great, you’ve signed up!







