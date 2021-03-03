Mortal Kombat Star discusses controversial new character





Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan has opened up about the role of Cole Young, the fan controversy, and the film’s connection to his father.

Mortal combat Star Lewis Tan has said that despite the controversy over his brand new character, he believes it will add an ingrained nature to the fantasy setting. The rising star of the action spoke withNerdist about the role of the original character Cole Young in the upcomingMortal combat film arriving next month in theaters and on HBO Max. For Tan, Cole’s appeal is how deadly he is in a world of fantasy fighters. “He’s a cool character because he’s an entry point steeped in history,” Tan said. “He’s bad luck he’s a father, he’s a husband. But he’s a man who missed his opportunity and his time. And I think he’s a really interesting character to play. So that’s d “where he’s from. He’s a martial, artist and he’s very capable, but he’s never had his photo. And that’s where he started.” Keep scrolling to keep reading

"Mortal Kombat is interesting because it's a fantasy," Tan continued. "There are a lot of fantastic elements, but my character is a really solid perspective throughout the image, so it's nice to be involved in this fantasy world but to be able to play a really grounded point." When the film's roster was first announced, many were disappointed that a new character would take the lead as opposed to an established hero like Johnny Cage. But Tan said the approach was appropriate for the film adaptation. "I think it's a really interesting way to show the audience who don't know the game a new perspective," Tan said. "It's also good to create a cinematic experience that will honor the game and what people are used to, but also give them something fresh and new when they go to the movies and watch it. So that's what I like about the character. But he's a difficult character to play because there is a lot of pressure because there isn't an established fan base. " The film also has a personal connection to Tan, a connection that is reflected in the plot as Cole's daughter serves as his inspiration and trainer. In real life, Tan's father filled this role for the actor. RELATED: Mortal Kombat Reboots Sets New Record for Red Band Trailer Views "My dad Philip Tan, he's a fight coordinator and a stunt coordinator," Tan said. "He did Indiana Jones. He did Batman with Tim Burton. It was actually the first movie that brought us to America, which is crazy to me because my dad came here with Warner Bros. and now I directing a movie with Warner Bros. It's a journey for me. I'm very proud to take my picture. " Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Mortal combat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Bridges, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. Source: Nerdist









