San Diego Comic-Con, E3, and Anime Expo cancel geek gatherings for second year in a row





San Diego Comic-Con announced this year’s show won’t continue, at least not in person, and the 2021 Anime Expo has now officially canceled its physical event too. This is the second time in 50 years, the first was last year that Comic-Con was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will still be a virtual event July 23-25, and organizers are planning a three-day in-person convention tentatively scheduled for November, but it’s clear the full shebang has been postponed to 2022 and is offering refunds and postponements on optionally. These aren’t the only California geek gatherings that don’t take place: The Los Angeles Department of Convention and Tourism submitted documents (PDF) which show that America’s biggest video game show E3, aka the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also dropped its in-person rally (via ResetEra and Kotaku). E3 typically attracts over 60,000 attendees while Anime Expo can attract over 100,000, which represents big losses to tourism that the city will be seriously discussing. Remember, the Entertainment Software Association that runs E3 has already hinted that it will be transforming its storefront, so a virtual event wouldn’t be much of a surprise. Anime Expo was held a successful virtual event last year which drew 500,000 viewers dubbed Anime Expo Lite, and the organizers will give it another try. E3 has not technically confirmed that their events will not happen in person yet, but the city would know. An ESA spokesperson would only reiterate that they are transforming E3, and will have official details very soon. Update March 3 at 3:17 p.m. ET: Anime Expo has now confirmed that its in-person event has been canceled, for the second year in a row.

