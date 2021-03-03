33 years later, Eddie MurphyandArsenio Hall returns to Zamunda | Lifestyles

When Eddie Murphy directed the original Coming to America, he was, almost indisputably, America’s funniest man.

Murphy was at the height of his fame, coming out of Beverly Hills Cop II and the stand-up special Raw. It was a heady time. Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and Coming to America co-star, remembers sneaking around while filming at a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal assistant, Semmi.

We were crazy, Hall said.

The ’80s, Murphy said, are all blurry.

I was so young, this whole thing was happening. You take everything for granted when you’re young, what success I’ve had, said Murphy, speaking through Zoom with a shelf of award statuettes behind him. Now I don’t take anything for granted and enjoy everything.

Thirty-three years after arriving in America, Murphy and Hall returned to Zamunda. The sequel, originally slated to hit theaters last year, has been sold due to the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon, where it will begin airing on Friday.

It’s an unlikely coda to a hit comedy, one that belongs so completely to the late ’80s that even the sequel tries to keep some of that period spirit. (A few notable R&B and hip-hop groups are making cameos.) Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer, flips the Fish Out of Water Plot to bring Queens to Zamunda after Akeem learns he had fathered a son (Jermaine Fowler) on his first visit to New York.

Some elements have been updated. There’s a women’s empowerment plot; KiKi Layne plays Akeems’ daughter. At the barbershop, where Murphy and Hall also reprise their characters, the conversation bounces from Teslas to transgender people.

We had a draft where they had MAGA hats and they were Republicans, Murphy said. It was funny, but it was like, eh, let’s not even go there.

Instead, Murphy and his collaborators, including writers Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield, and Kenya Barris, felt that Coming to America’s main appeal lies in its fairytale premise.

It’s the only movie I’ve ever made that has had a cult following, Murphy said. We totally forgot to come to America. Then this film took that life into the culture. It has become like a cult film. The lines of the film have become slogans. People are dropping the mic now. The very first mic drop is Randy Watson from Coming to America.

Coming to America has indeed played a unique role in culture since 1988. Real-life McDowells fast food restaurants, McDonalds knockoffs from the movie, have briefly appeared in Los Angeles and Chicago. Beyonc and Jay-Z once dressed up as characters from the movie for Halloween.

But the film directed by John Landis was also a huge success when it was released. It was the second highest grossing film in the country in 1988 with $ 128.2 million in tickets selling almost double what Die Hard did that year. Globally, it grossed $ 288.8 million, or over $ 630 million adjusted for inflation.

For Murphy, it’s the legacy of the movies.

Coming to America is the first film in film history to have an all-black cast that has traveled around the world, Murphy said. It’s about love, family and tradition and doing the right thing. If Black Panther was talking about the hood, people wouldn’t have seen Black Panther all over the world.

The links between Coming to America and Black Panther, two rare representations of black royalty and a mythical Africa, are numerous. Before making Black Panther, Murphy said Ryan Coogler approached him about a Coming to America sequel. During the production of Black Panther, Lupita Nyongo (formerly not a Coming to America fan for her cliché portrayal of Africans) and other cast members hosted a Coming to America birthday party. Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes for Black Panther and Coming 2 America. Both were shot in Atlanta.

I’ve had people say, now Zamunda isn’t a real place, right? Brewer said. And I say, no, this is definitely a real place. I believe it’s just northeast of Wakanda.

Filming took place on the sound stages of the Tyler Perry Studio, with Rick Ross’ neighboring mansion serving as Zamunda’s palace. The film brings together most of the original actors, including James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley, and also brings in many more, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Some things have changed over time. This Coming to America is rated PG-13. Murphy was only 27 when he made Come to America. Now he has 10 children and a grandchild. His daughter, Bella, has a small role in the film.

He joked about it on Saturday Night Live, about him against Cosby and now America’s Favorite Father. But there is something to it, says Brewer. If you are still with Eddie and his children and now his grandchild, you see that he is truly a man who loves his family and does not need the constant validation and appreciation of the audience to find out who he is.

A long-awaited return to the scene in 2020 had been Murphy’s intention before the pandemic struck. These plans have not been canceled; when the live performances come back, said Murphy, then do the stand-up well. Until then, Murphy, a proud homebody, found himself where he started.

I was all set to go, said Murphy smiling, then I had to go and sit on the couch.