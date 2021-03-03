Three LIers team up for the Alaska-based Great Food Truck Race

Three Long Islanders who barely knew each other, had never teamed up on a food truck before, and didn’t even own a food truck, nevertheless drove around Alaska last fall as contenders. to season 13 of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race”, premiering Sunday at 10pm

Alaska in October and November, when the nights last longer than the days, was a change of pace for the trio. “It was cold for us there, right, guys?” inquires April Nothdurft, 24, from Ronkonkoma, her teammates Kate Wurtzel, 45, from St. James and now Nissequogue, and chef-restaurateur Harry Poole 43, from St. James, who with his wife Shelby owns Jackson’s in Commack and Morrison’s in Plainview. .

The trio’s journey to appear on the show in which host Tyler Florence puts seven teams of future food truck owners through an incredible race at a different venue each season began largely on Wurtzel’s whim.

“So I happened to be on Instagram, I’m Tyler Florence and he had posted, ‘Who wants to be on the next’ Great Food Truck ‘race? “And I put a ‘raised hand’ emoji in the comments and before I knew it I was contacted by casting and we were off to the races.” Literally.

But first she needed two things as a team. “I had to find Harry and April because I’m not a professional chef. So it took me 24 hours to find Harry. Even though we had lived in the same city, we just never crossed paths. I first met Harry and April “April having worked in Harry’s restaurants” and after having known each other for 24 hours, we interviewed each other to be on the run, with a Skype call. “

The trio had a concept and a name for the truck: BFD “Breakfast for Dinner”. But they didn’t have a truck. It turns out that Food Network provides competitors with the trucks and permits they need. “They had it wrapped for us with our logo that we drew on it!” Poole marvels. “All we had to do was introduce ourselves with our team, buy some food and start cooking.”

It took longer than expected. While the three were originally scheduled to fly in March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic intervened. “In mid-March, we found out that the show was going to be on hold for at least four to five weeks,” Wurtzel recalls. “Then we didn’t hear anything for months. I mean it was mid-September that we got the call that it was back, and were we still interested? ”

They were. They had planned menus in the meantime, in addition to working their regular jobs Poole at his restaurants, Wurtzel with his home spice company, Keep It Spicy !, and Nothdurft as a waiter-bartender at Brixton, Babylon Village. . . They designed dishes that included a breakfast burger topped with bacon, cheese, and an egg on a glazed donut. The spicy chicken waffles worked well. Just like Hawaiian hot chocolate, flavored with toasted coconut and a proprietary blend of Wurtzel spices.

The trio adapted to a local staple. For their burger as a special, “We added reindeer meat to that.” There is nothing exotic there, they say you buy it in grocery stores. Indeed, says Poole, reindeer are “one of the things they eat all the time that we noticed when we were doing our research. Reindeer kept popping up on menus everywhere.”

Maybe they’ll bring those recipes back to Long Island. Wurtzel could try serving reindeer for her husband, VP of Sales, Matthew, or their teenage sons Jake and Kyle. Poole and his wife Shelby, who runs media relations for Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue, might like having their daughter, Riley, 10, or son Wyatt, 4, try it out, or even the son of Poole, Austin, 17, from a previous marriage. .

This should remind the trio of their time in The Last Frontier, where they served their food from outside a Walgreens in Anchorage and from Alice’s Champagne Palace to Homer; and in towns such as Palmer, Seward and Talkeetna, a remote Arctic village.

Looks like they could all use a good Hawaiian hot chocolate