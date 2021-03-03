Broadway Music Box Theater and Other Venues to Open Doors for NY PopsUp Initiative | Broadway Buzz





The “Dear Evan Hansen” Big Top at the Music Box Theater on Broadway

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The theaters were selected by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to be part of the “Flex Venues” as part of the NY PopsUp initiative. The venues, including the Music Box Theater on Broadway (which is home to the Tony-winner Dear Evan Hansen) will open to the public for the first time since March 12, 2020 with a series of special NY PopsUp programs starting April 2. Other participating theaters include the Apollo, Park Avenue Armory, St. Ann’s Warehouse, The SHED, Harlem Stage, La MaMa, the National Black Theater and the Glimmerglass Festival Alice Busch Opera Theater. The New York State Department of Health and NY PopsUp are working with Broadway theater operators to create specific safety plans for each participating building, ahead of the first performances in April. This in-depth process will serve as a pilot Broadway program that will increase audience size over time, as permitted by the Department of Health, and implement certain protocols as New York prepares for the full reopening of Broadway. The pop-up events are overseen by producers Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal, and were created to help revitalize the minds and emotional well-being of New York City citizens through the energy of the live performances taking place over 100 days in New York City and State. “In just two weeks, NY PopsUp has become the driving force behind the safe reopening of the arts across our state,” producers Rudin and Rosenthal said in a statement. “It’s a wonderful bonus to the opportunity to present 300 shows in 100 days. , and to the enormous satisfaction of bringing artists back to work here. It’s incredibly exciting to see what the arts community and the state can do, together, when we’re all rowing in the same direction. According to the New York State Department of Health, attendee capacity for any performance should be limited to the lesser of 33% of maximum occupancy for the particular area or 50 people; excluding artists, crew and other personnel necessary for the event. As of April 2, 2021, the number of participants may exceed the social gathering limit of 50 people, up to a maximum of 150 participants, with a maximum occupancy limit of 33% for the particular zone, provided that all participants are given an appropriate negative diagnostic test. result before the event. Other participating Broadway theaters will be announced at a later date.







