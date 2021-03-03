Entertainment
Kelly Marie Tran returns to Hollywood after facing online trolls
Kelly Marie Tran opens up about her decision to return to Hollywood after facing years of intense online bullying.
The 32-year-old actor, who plays the heroine Raya in the Disney animation “Raya and the Last Dragon,” said Hollywood journalist she felt she had marked the role of a lifetime when she was cast as the Rose Tico Resistance mechanic in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy.
But after making his debut in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017, and reappearing in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, the Asian-born actor is the first woman of color in a leading role. in “Star Wars” The movie was attacked by online trolls who insulted her with racist and sexist remarks.
To protect her sanity, Tran found herself ditching social media and even stepping away from Hollywood.
“What interests me about my work in this industry is that some things get so public, even if you don’t really want them to be, (like) the chain of events in which I left the internet for my own reason, ”Tran told THR. “It was basically me like, ‘Oh, that’s not good for my sanity. I’m obviously going to leave this.'”
Tran compared her experience to someone who “fell in love very publicly and then had a horribly embarrassing breakup.”
To help deal with the pain, she entered therapy, where she learned, “If someone doesn’t understand me or understand my experience, it shouldn’t be up to me to have to internalize their misogyny, their misogyny. racism or all of the above. does not have the imagination to understand that there are different types of people in the world. “
Tran decided to take a hiatus from filmmaking when she no longer knew what she thought of the business.
“I left. I said no to a lot of things,” she said. “I felt like I heard the voices of my agents and my publicity team and all those people telling me what to say and what to do and how to feel. And I realized that I didn’t know what I was feeling anymore. And I didn’t remember why I was in there in the first place. “
Now, thanks to his groundbreaking work on “Raya and the Last Dragon”, the film is the first Disney animated film Inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, the pioneering actor is proud to once again be a symbol of representation.
“I understand why there is this kind of label on the things that I have done. As a kid I saw people working in this industry and thought they were kind of high human beings, and if I ever got to this place I never would. feel insecure or doubtful, and that’s just not true, ”she said. “So I recognize and validate that these things are historical, and I’m so grateful to be a part of them, but for my own reason, I don’t have to think about it too much.”
She also believes her time away from Hollywood taught her more about how to navigate the movie industry. “Hope, to me, sounds like reminding you that to get to where you are, you survived s…” she shared.
Tran might be happy to be back on the big screen, but don’t expect to find her on social media anytime soon.
“I have really been so much happier without being on the internet,” the star said.
