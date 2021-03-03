Explaining the vintage shoe scandal that brought down Nike executive Ann Hebert

If you haven’t read it yet, there has been some controversy in the sneaker world this week. Former Nike North America vice president and general manager Ann Hebert resigned her post Monday amid speculation and complaints from sneakerheads around the world.

Bloomberg Business Week profile son, Joe Hebert, also known as West Coast Joe, examined the income he earned from reselling sneakers and highlighted a potential link between his business and his mother’s employment for the company .

That’s a lot to go through, here are the basic details of the situation you should know:

who

The two main people involved in the situation are Ann Hebert and her son, Joe, known as West Coast Joe in the sneaker community. She previously worked at Nike for over 25 years. Joe is 19 years old.

What

There are several layers to this story, which makes it as popular and fiery as it has been.

Bloomberg functionality on Joe Hebert and his growing sneaker company, West Coast Streetwear, has raised many eyebrows about his business practices. In the story, there are several notes on how he tapped into the sneaker market, including how much money he made by reselling kicks in the aftermarket. It is not a small change of currency, we were talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in income.

The twist of the story is that Ann Hebert may have played a role in this regard.

In the Bloomberg article, author Joshua Hunt noted that during a call with Joe, he noticed Ann Heberts’ name on the caller ID. After finding out that Ann was vice president of Nike, Hunt asked Joe Hebert about his mother, to whom he said his mother was not involved and stopped communicating with Hunt.

Hunt then took to Nike for comment. A Nike spokesperson told Bloomberg that Ann Hebert disclosed relevant information about her son’s company in 2018 and that Nike found no conflict of interest. This may no longer be the case.

Joe Hebert then sent Hunt a receipt for a bank statement from a credit card he uses to show him how much money his business is making. Another twist: his business card was in his mother’s name on the declaration. It’s bad!

When

All of this did not happen last week. Bloomberg published his report on Joe Hebert on February 25.

Why?

The potential fallout from this situation is enormous.

It’s a big deal in the sneaker world that Joe apparently used his mom’s money and resources at Nike to resell shoes at a higher rate. Nike produces some of the rarest shoes in the sneaker industry and getting a pair can be difficult for repeat customers.

See the same demand for the sneakers designed by Doernbechers Children’s Hospital, which were auctioned online by trolls and sellers (these collector’s shoes are now an eBay auction item) . Most people don’t care about the look of these sneakers, but these shoes are exclusive, unique and rare from Nike, and have incredible value for dealers. They profit when these shoes become available due to the increased resale value. It’s part of their game. They also use bots for assistance. This is unfair to the average customer due to the unreasonableness of most of the pricing on websites like StockX. They climb well above the original price.

This is partly why the Nikes SNKRS app has a bad reputation in the sneaker world. It can’t stop people like Joe Hebert and his company if they have the access and the tools to win. Part of Ann Heberts’ role was to oversee the app.

Some may wonder why Nike is not just making more shoes, but Nike loves the exclusivity of its sneakers and clothing. Customers get limited drops or items designed by celebrities and specific athletes Travis Scott, Kobe Bryant, to name a few.

The biggest concern in this controversy is why did Joe reveal the details of his business to Bloomberg? This could be a 19-year immaturity, as providing a bank statement from your business showing that the credit card is not assigned to you makes no sense. Or it could be because he wanted to brag about the money he made.

It backfired on him.

– Aron Yohannes