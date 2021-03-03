Entertainment
Joe Exotic to say it all in the memories of “ Tiger King ”
The King of the Tigers is ready to tell his side of the story. Joseph “Joe Exotic” The Book of Maldonado-Passage, “Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir, “is expected to be released in November from Gallery Books, printed by Simon & Schuster.
The say-it-all will focus on Maldonado-Passage, “a proud polygamist and self-proclaimed ‘gay redneck with a gun with a mule,'” a description read on the publisher’s website. “Joe pulls the curtain back on the man behind the headlines. From a tragic childhood riddled with abuse to his dangerous feuds with big-nosed rivals and beyond, nothing is out of the question.”
Maldonado-Passage rose to fame when Netflix released the documentary “Tiger King” at the start of the 2020 pandemic.
Exotic told E! News: “This will be a book of truth … Anyone who’s ever done something right, it’s going to be in there and everyone who has bones in your closet, you better be careful.”
He continued that while viewers thought “it was all about the fame and it was all about the money and that is the furthest from the truth. The only reason I even got into the show. TV at the park, and doing all the crazy (expletive) I did it, it was to try to keep my staff and animals safe. I had to act like a crazy bastard to keep people from enter the zoo. I will explain all of this. “
The former owner of the wildlife park is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence linked to a 2017 pay murder plot to kill her rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, and for breaking federal laws on crime. wildlife. Maldonado-Passage was arrested in 2018 and found guilty on 19 counts. In addition to the attempted vicarious murder, he was also convicted of pitching five tigers and selling lion cubs and tigers.
Last year, Maldonado-Passage filed an application with the US Department of Justice for ask for pardon from President Donald Trump. In addition to the candidacy, there was a handwritten letter, published in full by CBS News, from Maldonado-Passage to President Donald Trump saying he voted for Trump in 2016 and asking the president to “grant me a miracle.” in the form of forgiveness.
He was not included in President Trump’s full list of pardons on January 20.Maldonado-Passage is housed at the Federal Medical Center, a 1,500 inmate facility in Forth Worth, Texas.
