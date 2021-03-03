Flower and Garden Festival in full bloom at Epcot





ORLANDO, Florida. When one Disney World festival ends, it doesn’t take long before another begins. What would you like to know Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival started at Disney World

This is a modified version of the Spring Epcot event and will run for 4 months

The concerts are back at the festival, which offers new dining options, Prehistoric Garden Just over a week after its Festival of the Arts closed, Disney launched Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival, a modified version of the long-running spring event. The festival will last four months this time after being halted in 2020 when Disney World closed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s version of the event will feature familiar offerings as well as new ones, including new outdoor kitchens, a new themed garden, and a new lineup of live entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about Taste of Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival. New foods to savor There will be over 20 outdoor kitchens around the Showcase world serving sweet and savory dishes. Two of the outdoor kitchens are new this year. At Epcot Sunshine Griddle, visitors will find a menu that includes brunch items like avocado toast, shrimp and oatmeal, and bites of fried cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting. The other new booth, Epcot Farmers Feast, will feature a rotating seasonal menu. The first menu will include spring onion soup and duck confit. The concerts are back When Disney World resumed festivals at Epcot last year, something was noticeably missing from the entertainment options: concerts. Live performances of Epcot staples like Voices of Liberty and Mariachi Cobre were offered, but due to the pandemic bigger musical acts could not come. Thus, for this edition of the Flower & Garden Festival, six local groups will compose the “City Beautiful” concert series. Concerts will be offered every weekend (Friday through Monday) at the America Gardens Theater. Bands scheduled to perform include EPIC, Motown in Motion, the Vintage Vinyl Band and Latin Ambition. Check the festival guide for times and dates. Character topiaries Topiaries designed to look like various Disney characters are back. Many of those featured this year are the same as in previous years, although some are in different places. The wizard Mickey Mouse as well as Broom and the Ostriches and the Hippopotamus from Fantasia greet visitors at the entrance. In France, visitors will find Beauty and the Beast, as well as Remy, who gets his own attraction at the pavilion. Other topiaries include Anna and Elsa in Norway, Lady and the Tramp in Italy, and Tinker Bell in the UK. The various character topiaries located around Epcot for the Garden and Flower Festival. pic.twitter.com/lyidKxqyEG Ashley Carter (@ AshleyLCarter1) March 3, 2021 New prehistoric garden The Flower and Garden Festival often has a number of gardens to explore or photograph, and this year is no exception. In addition to the Tropical Rainforest Garden at the Mexico Pavilion, Kokedama Garden at the Japan Pavilion and several other gardens, the festival features a new “prehistoric garden” from Future World East. The small garden contains stones with dinosaur fossils. Visitors can also see butterflies up close in the Goodness Garden Butterfly House. The Taste of Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival runs until July 5.







