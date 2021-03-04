Dolly Parton receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Did she have any symptoms?





On Tuesday, Dolly Parton received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine she helped fund through a large charitable donation. Country music icon documented his vaccination in a video posted to Twitter to encourage others to get vaccinated. Don’t be a chicken squat, she says in the video, come out and take your photo. Parton kicks off the clip by singing a modified rendition of her classic song Jolene. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I beg you, do not hesitate, she hums. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead it’s a little too late. Vanderbilt University Medical Centers Dr. Naji abumrad administers the first dose of the vaccine to Parton in the video, NPR reports. As previously reported by Deseret News, Abumrad and Parton have a long-standing friendship that began in 2013 when the singer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering minor injuries in a car accident. In April 2020, Parton donated $ 1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University and his name appears on preliminary reports for the Moderna vaccine, according to CNN. In a recent tweet, the Vanderbilt University Medical Center thanked Parton for his contribution. Generous support from Dollys helped fund early research at Vanderbilt Health on what is now a vaccine that is helping end the pandemic, the post said. We love to hear @DollyParton sing “Vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccine, Vacciiiiiiiinnnnnn on our campus today, just before she got hers. Generous support from Dollys helped fund early research at Vanderbilt Health into what is now a vaccine that helps end the pandemic THANKS, DOLLY! https://t.co/nytiC2j3hz Vanderbilt Health (@VUMChealth) March 2, 2021 In an interview with The Associated press in February, Parton said she did not want to receive the vaccine until other people were able to get theirs, stating that she did not want it to appear as if she was receiving special treatment for her Don. When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people know and tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and stuff, Parton said at the time. Hope this will encourage people. I’m not going to skip the line just because I could. CBS News reports that the Moderna vaccine was the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States and is more than 94% successful in preventing disease in people who take both doses.







