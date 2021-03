Kings Of Leon Releases New Album As NFT

This Friday, Kings of Leon will release their eighth album, When you see yourself. However, they won’t just release it through the old fashioned ways of physical media or streaming platforms. On the contrary, the arena rock mainstays are jumping into the crypto game and selling the album via non-fungible tokens (NFTs), making them one of the first bands to do so. If you are not familiar with NFTs, it is basically a type of cryptocurrency that instead of holding money, holds a unique digital asset, allowing art and other media to be tokenized. For buyers, there’s the flex that comes with having a unique coin, registered through a blockchain entry for everyone to see, and the assumption that the token’s value will increase over time. Much of the buzz with the Tokens of late has been around digital art in particular – you may have read that Grimes recently sold a digital art collection for $ 6 million via NFTs. While the practice has been hailed as a new way for artists to sell their work, it has also come under quite a bit of criticism, mainly due to its environmental impact. As the Guardian acknowledges in the story above, the sale of 303 editions of one of Grimes’ works of art used “the same electrical power that the average EU resident would do in 33 years, and produced 70 tonnes of CO2 emissions ”. Anyway, like Rolling stone reports that, in the case of Kings of Leon, the group is giving up three different tokens as part of a series called NFT Yourself. One is a “Special Album Pack” with digital download, enhanced media, and limited edition vinyl. The second, a “gold ticket” offering, promises live performance benefits such as front row concert seats for life. The third contains exclusive audiovisual art. The group sells the NFT versions of the album through a tech company called Yellow heart, with the sale opening at 4 a.m. this Saturday, AEDT time. They donate all proceeds from two of the tokens – the NFT album and the “Gold Tickets” – to Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund for the unemployed touring team.

