Hawaii 2 Hollywood: Kapaemahu makes history in Oscar race





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kapaemahu’s composition, animation, and powerful script earned the film a place in the Oscar race. Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter. “Knowing that this would happen at the Oscars is just fantastic and phenomenal for us,” said Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, director, producer and narrator of Kapaemahu. The film made its debut at the Oscars and made history as the first Hawaiian film to erase the list of finalists for Best Animated Short. “He talks about four legendary healers. These were real people who became legendary, due to the knowledge and healing skills they brought with them. It turns out that they were just four individuals known to be mahu. They were embraced and loved by the people. So what this tells us is that Kanaka culture has room and a place of understanding. “ Kapaemahu is narrated by Kumu Hina, a cultural leader who won the Na Hoku Hanohano Prize. “It was essential for me to make sure that the voice would reflect a voice, not the voice, but a Kanaka voice and who is best placed to help tell the story of four legendary mahu and then someone who is also mahu? “ Then another round of voting by the Academy for an official Oscar nomination. But there is something more meaningful to the filmmakers of Kapaemahu than any award. “The honor, dignity and name of my people, the Kanaka, my fellow Hawaiians and respect for our islands are high. Maybe only one person at a time would be helped or supported or enrich someone else’s life. It means more to me than any reward we could ever receive. Movie critics are already calling Kapaemahu an Oscar favorite. The 93rd Academy Awards are scheduled for April 25. For a link to watch Kapaemahu, click here.

