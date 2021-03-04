Andr Leon Talley deportation battle continues, GoFundMe page is launched – WWD





MY HOME IS YOUR HOME: As the legal battle between Andre Leon Talley and George Malkemus moved to the discovery stage, a GoFundMe page was set up in an attempt to raise $ 515,872 for Talley. The 38-year-old former friends are divided over the 11-room colonial house Talley has resided in since 2004. Malkemus, the former CEO of Manolo Blahnik USA, and her husband Anthony Yurgaitis are trying to kick the former creative director of Vogue from a White Plains home that was bought for over $ 1 million. Malkemus, who is Sarah Jessica Parker’s business partner for her signature shoe brand, and Yurgaitis first filed a lawsuit last fall in White Plains court alleging non-payment of “hundreds of dollars. thousands of dollars ”. Talley, who claims to have had a gentleman’s agreement for the house, hit back with a lawsuit filed in the Westchester County Supreme Court in New York state in late January. In court documents, he claimed he made episodic payments totaling $ 995,558 for a new boiler, to replace the roof and annual landscaping. Malkemus and Yurgaitis’ legal team filed a counter-complaint on Tuesday. A lawyer for them, Edward David, said Wednesday evening: “We have filed our response and counterclaim. We are now in the discovery phase of the case where we are exchanging documents and taking depositions. “ According to David, the key points of the deal are: “He rented the property. The lease ended on its terms. He became a monthly tenant and has not paid his rent. Therefore, we have the right under the law to expel him. Nothing has changed.” Talley did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening. Erik Weinick, an attorney for Talley, said via email Wednesday evening: “The filing of the defendants does not change our assessment of our case, which will be extremely strong.” Meanwhile, Akeem Smith launched a GoFundMe page for Talley looking for $ 515,872.96. As of Wednesday evening, 93 donors had raised $ 9,335. Smith said Talley didn’t ask him to start the fundraiser, “but I think it’s the right thing to do.” Smith added: “Mr. Talley is in deep trouble and we should do our best as a community to help him. As an elder he is a leader and a treasure and we must take care of him especially as he still has much more to contribute and knowledge to share. Weinick also noted that Talley posted a statement about the GoFundMe page on his Instagram. Under a black-and-white photo of a casually-looking Talley sitting in a tuxedo, he posted an acknowledgment for “the outpouring of love and concern.” I am in good health of mind and spirit and am very grateful for the many posts from my dear friends and the wider community. After hooking up his memoir “The Chiffon Trenches” to his 319,000 followers, Talley wrote, “The matter we are dealing with is unfortunate, but will be dealt with by my very capable legal team for now.” Talley also told Smith, the people who set up GoFundMe, and those who have contributed, “I appreciate the thoughtful gesture and generosity, but it’s completely unnecessary.” The image had 20,939 likes as of Wednesday night.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos