Entertainment
With Hollywood back-to-work deal being renegotiated, vaccinations at a glance – Deadline
Hollywood unions and management’s Alliance of Film and Television Producers are preparing to renegotiate the terms of their back-to-work agreement, which expires April 30. , but Covid-19 vaccinations were not required for actors and team members. This could change, however, now that vaccines are increasingly available.
The agreement of the film and television companies with the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters was reached on September 21, 2020 – almost three months before the administration of the first Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. United The 57-page agreement between the companies and the unions only mentions the term ‘vaccine’ once, stating: “The provisions of this agreement were negotiated on the basis of current conditions, which include scientific information. / medical devices currently available, current infection levels, current guidelines and recommendations from public health authorities. , and the current lack of vaccine against Covid-19. “
However, now that vaccines are increasingly available, some companies may want to require their workforce to be vaccinated before they can get to work. However, the details of any changes will need to be negotiated with the unions in upcoming negotiations before any vaccination mandate can go into effect. However, some allowances may need to be made for those who cannot – or do not want – to be vaccinated.
Since its passage, unions and businesses have agreed to numerous adjustments to the protocols, which established guidelines that included mandatory testing for Covid-19, symptom screening, masks and other PPE, physical distance, disinfection. and maintenance, paid vacation policies, mandatory Covid-19 compliance officers and a system of “zones” to ensure that different sections of a production would be tightly controlled to establish barriers within which people on the set can move around depending on the proximity of the cast.
AMPTP and unions agreed to change protocols at the end of November as more films and TV shows had to suspend production after members of their cast and crew tested positive for Covid-19 . Under a side letter to the deal that went into effect on November 30, producers were required to notify unions of positive test results on their shows so that unions could inform actors and l team of the Covid-19 status of their sets.
“When we and our sister unions negotiated the safety and testing protocols in our back-to-work agreement with the producers,” DGA told its members at the time, “we knew that as circumstances changed, adjustments would be needed to manage the risk. exposure to Covid-19 in the workplace. The protocols, which have been developed over several months, “have been widely effective in catching infected individuals before they are contagious and limiting potential spread to the plateau,” the DGA told its members in January.
DGA says industry Covid-19 protocols ‘have been largely effective’, although holiday production disruption could continue as pandemic peaks in Los Angeles
That same month, as cases of Covid-19 multiply across the country, SAG-AFTRA told its members that the return-to-work protocols had been “a remarkable success” and that “the data indicates that our Production sets remain safe environments despite soaring community infection rates in various cities in North America. “
Last June, when the four unions adopted a 31-page set of return-to-work guidelines titled “The Safe Way Forward,” they noted that “this document represents what we believe to be a way forward. for employers to provide a safer workplace for their actors and crew in a pre-vaccinated Covid-19 world.
Two weeks earlier, the Industry Union-Management Safety Committee task force released a 22-page Safe Return to Work “White Paper” that did not even mention vaccines, which in the first place. times were only a gloomy hope for the future. The white paper was then submitted to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, allowing production to resume in those states.
The agreement reached between AMPTP and the unions in September – which expires at the end of next month – codified these protocols into contractual language that is now used to cover film and television production.
