Hilary Duff calls out Lizzie McGuire for disappointing reboot





Hilary duff remembers the two weeks she spent on the set of Lizzie McGuire reboot and she’s still as upset as everyone else. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In 2019, Hilary and much of the show’s original cast filmed two episodes of the show, which was set to follow Lizzie as she navigated life and love in her 30s. Fans even got a (very brief) first look at the show in early 2020: But two months after the start of the casting, Lizzie McGuireThe show’s original runner, Terri Minsky, was fired from the show and things just went downhill from there. Disney put the reboot on hold, seeking a new direction for the series, which ended up being the exact opposite of what Hilary had in mind. Young / Giphy / Via giphy.com

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to go in a different direction and put a new focus on the series,” said a door. – Disney lyrics. Variety. Hilary has expressed her desire to maintain the more mature nature of the series, allowing her to accurately reflect life in her thirties and not forcing a PG rating on the series. Despite the cast and crew who came together during 2020 to “regroup, “things didn’t work out in the end. @hallietodd / Via instagram.com

I know effort and conversation has been all over the place to try to make a reboot work but unfortunately and despite everyone’s best efforts, that won’t happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and genuine to who Lizzie would be today. This is what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the incredible woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I am very sad, but I promise everyone did their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now this is what the 2020s are made of, Hilary wrote on Instagram. And now, three months after the show was officially canceled, Hilary is looking back on who she wanted Lizzie to be and how little time she spent on set. Image Group La / The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images

“I think she would be eccentric, I think she would have a hard time trusting herself, but I think in the end she finds her footing. That’s what is so beautiful about her, and that’s what’s so relatable is that she doesn’t have all the answers right away, but she’s on the right track, ”said Hilary. Hello america. She added, “I’ll be forever grateful for the two episodes we shot. It was two really special weeks of my life.” But overall, “It was a big disappointment, obviously.” TV and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.







