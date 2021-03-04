The Richmond-born actor had a gradual start in the industry

Some actors say they always knew a career in performing was in the cards. But not Donna Soares.

I wasn’t one of those kids who wanted to be on stage, says the Richmond-raised actor. I got there in a slightly roundabout way.

Soares was involved in the performance in other ways as a youngster, including the orchestra and the choir. She attended Palmer and Steveston High School, but didn’t start performing until she graduated from high school when she began performing in the annual show. She also got involved in community theater as a teenager, borrowing her father’s car to go and perform in shows in New Westminster and Burnaby.

When I graduated from high school and went to UBC, acting didn’t seem like an option, says Soares. College was something I always had to do, I had to get a degree that would get me a good job.

Starting out as a French major, Soares also took electives, including acting. But by the time she graduated, she enjoyed her acting lessons so much that she ended up with a double major in both theater and French. She took Studio 58’s three-year program, a professional theater training program through Langara Collegean and says she enjoyed receiving intensive theater training when she was a little older rather than straight up. leaving high school.

The great thing about Studio 58 is that they are so connected to the community and to the theater professionals that basically once you get out of there you already start to have your network of people, says Soares. They call on directors who are currently working in the field, who are the artistic directors of the companies. By the time I graduated, I had my first reservation.

Soares started working with professional actors and directors, which helped her get into the industry. Over the years, she has acquired an appreciation for the challenge and the acting profession, and its complexity.

For me, I think I had directors, people like Maiko (Yamamoto, the co-founder and artistic director of Theater Replacement) who took on an interesting me as a person and an artist, and helped me develop. develop as an artist, she says.

She and Theater Replacement have kind of been a part of my career, and I find that there are other people in the industry who have helped me thrive. For me, it wasn’t that hard to get in there, but it’s certainly not that there is always an opportunity. There were times when I wanted to quit because nothing was happening. It’s not an upward trajectory, it’s definitely up and down.

During the pandemic, like many industries, theater hit a low point. Soares says it was scary at first because it wasn’t clear when the shows would return, but once the companies were able to produce shows with the necessary venue changes, they came back quite roaring. Still, Soares and most of the other artists she knows must have second jobs because they can’t survive in the theater on their own. These jobs also tend to involve working with the public; for example, Soares works in several community centers in Richmond.

Of all the shows she’s worked on over the years, Soares says that a three-person play called Cock stands out. The show had no props which was difficult. And she had to speak with an English accent, which wasn’t something in my arsenal.

People weren’t hiring people who looked like me for those kinds of roles before that, says Soares. I think the industry is changing.

During the pandemic, with most shows being canceled, Soares says she tried to find out more. She also learned Korean, took walks and did yoga to try to stay grounded.

She says a career goal is to have a recurring role on a TV show, with enough time on set to learn how all of the roles interact. In her previous work in film and television, she stayed for a few days, which doesn’t allow for the same amount of interaction. And the format is also different from stage theater in how its madescènes are shot out of order and filmed much faster than a typical stage rehearsal process.

Working on shows during the pandemic was another change, with no audiences or live actors spaced out according to pandemic protocols. Soares was part of this year’s East Van Panto, an annual theater replacement tradition presented at Cultch. Unlike some virtual shows, she calls this production a celebration of coming together.

We actually get to be in a room together. We were six feet apart and were masked, we can’t hug, we can’t touch, we can’t necessarily see each other smile but we’re in a room together, and I think it really healed. It is a hope for the future, that our bubbles can grow bigger and be able to come together again.

That feeling of working together, finding camaraderie, and becoming a theater family is something Soares first enjoyed in acting, back in high school.

What was really sad about it, but I appreciate it now, is that it sort of goes away. It’s so fleeting that you create this family and it’s gone, she said. Now, as a professional actor, you might not be working with that exact group of people, but you will be working with that director, that other actor, or that creator again. So you still keep the connections even if (the initial experience) goes away.