



By Ted Perkins

oven.1614821648care-1614821648[email protected]1614821648snikr1614821648epdet1614821648 Based in Minneapolis, a big box retailer Target Corp. announced its intention to open its new store in the Hollywood district on March 14. The 42,000 square foot space, adjacent to Hollywood Transit Center at 4030 NE Halsey St., recently housed a Orchard Supply Material shop. Before Orchard Supply remodeled the building for retail, it first served as a neighborhood bowling alley for over 50 years as Wooden tracks and then like the Hollywood bowl. The 42,400 square foot building was constructed in 1963 and is owned by Wilshire Lucas Investments of San jose, california. We’re excited to provide an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience for new customers to the community with this new Target store, a Target spokesperson said. Regional Development Director of Target John Dewes and Heather sexton, the lead architect for the retailers design project, initially announced the Hollywood project in 2019, with plans to open by October 2020. After a series of industry-wide delays due to the COVID pandemic, the project is back on track and will open six months later. Due to supply logistics, Target has deployed a strategy of only opening new stores during the months of October and March. Missing that window would likely have resulted in another six-month delay. Dewes said the Hollywood Target would be a small-format store, under 80,000 square feet, compared to the large-format Target stores, which measure up to 180,000 square feet. Besides space, the main difference is in the cargo we transport, he said. We wouldn’t take to the Hollywood store what we carry Manhattan in New York shop. The beauty of the small store format is that it can be customized to meet the needs of the community. We anticipate that the types and types of goods transported will change during the first year. Target plans to employ between 75 and 100 people, working overlapping shifts, to keep the store open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. For more information visit www.jobs.target.com. Related Continue reading







