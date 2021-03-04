Are the Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to Netflix?





It’s still pretty early in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are ready to start things off on a high note. Their six-part mini-series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is slated for release on March 19, 2021 on Disney Plus. Fans are already asking if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to Netflix. The streaming network has Marvel shows, so it makes sense that fans are curious. We have the scoop here. Will the Falcon and the Winter Soldier be on Netflix? As of this writing, we know that Disney Plus will be the only streaming service to have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when it premiered on March 19. The question is whether other services will have access to the title in the future. Due to studio deals with everyone’s favorite streaming service, fans are already theorizing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be on Netflix. Even as the studios began to regain their film and television properties, such as Office, Netflix has managed to stay in the fray. Ultimately, the streaming network will reclaim the rights to Black Panther and many other Marvel properties in 2026. That’s thanks to Disney’s deal with Netflix years ago. Many other studios are facing the same problem. This means that no matter how hard Disney Plus strives to regain full ownership of its Marvel Universe, they will be inseparable of Netflix for a while. Does that mean The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to Netflix? It is a little easier to answer this question. If you want to enjoy Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe early on, it’s probably time to invest in a Disney Plus Membership. Even with Netflix having a solid contract that will return many Marvel properties in 2026, the list of returning titles does not include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Indeed, only the films that hit Netflix between 2016 and 2019 fall under the contract. In an awkward twist for the new streaming service on the block, Disney Plus will be actually lose several of his titles on Netflix in the years to come. Since everything after 2019 is not covered in previous contracts, it looks like new Marvel titles are safe with Disney Plus. This means that whoever hopes to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Wandavision on Netflix will be disappointed. Disney has big intentions with its streaming service, and the idea that they would send other Marvel properties to competitors is crazy. Bucky and Sam will decorate our TV and phone screens soon enough, but don’t hold your breath in the meantime. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Netflix.

