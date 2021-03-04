Hollywood’s Elite Private Schools Hacked (Exclusive)





14:34 PST 03/03/2021



by



Gary Baum



Insiders describe security holes that have exposed confidential staff salaries and parents’ contact details.

Two main digital servers at private schools in LA have been breached in recent weeks, and law enforcement is investigating, Hollywood journalist has learned. Apparently, one or more hackers posted staff payroll documents in emails riddled with racist, sexist and homophobic language. This is shit, says an individual familiar with the situation. THR is advised that private security personnel and federal law enforcement officials have been notified and have initiated an investigation. Sources say they were told the FBI was investigating and the FBI declined to comment. Institutions known to have been hacked, the Center for Early Education in West Hollywood and Carlthorp in Santa Monica, educate children of top entertainment executives and top talent. Due to the pandemic, this school year has required unprecedented reliance on internet tools not only for virtual learning, but also to increase other aspects of the school experience, including communication with parents. None of the schools discussed the violation with THR. Messages from intruders, in some cases presented as party invitations and including, in at least one case, as an apparent decoy, the name of a prominent relative in the subject line were sent to the children as well as to their proxy contacts, including family members and other caregivers. (Presumably taken from internal student profiles.) A note contained rhetoric suggesting that white teachers should receive salary increases. The schools each have a long-standing intimate connection to Hollywood. To protect the privacy of minors, Hollywood journalist does not disclose the names of current students. However, alumni of the centers include Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jonah Hill, while its board includes former Disney COO Thomas Staggs. March 3, 4:10 p.m .: The initial version of this story incorrectly included the Windward School as the target of the hack. The school has since said it was not part of the breach.







