Why The Flash’s costume looks different in Season 7





The season premiere of The Flash season 7 came with an unexpected but very practical upgrade to Barry Allen’s speedster suit.

Flash once again made a big change to his costume, with the Season 7 premiere coming with an unexpected upgrade. The Arrowverse has been around for almost a decade now, with The CW having become home to several DC TV properties. But just like in the comics, onscreen superheroes have various costume upgrades every now and then. Sometimes a hero is given a new costume to reflect the theme of a new season or their character arc. In some cases, this may be an initial costume that doesn’t exactly look like the source material, and an upgrade may symbolize that the character is set to become their comic book counterpart. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. There are also cases, including inFlash, where a certain design just doesn’t work well on screen. Barry Allen has, since 2014, had an intriguing evolution when it comes to his super-costume. Season five took place when the costume hit rock bottom, as the chinstrap removal was a major distraction. Flash Season 6, however, began with a whole new look for Barry. Not only has her bodysuit been upgraded, the costume designers even gave Grant Gustin a new hood that’s much closer to the comic book version. RELATED: How The Flash Season 7 Explained Ralph Dibnys’ Absence While Flash season 7 didn’t redo Barry’s costume, the premiere brought a massive hood upgrade. In previous seasons, whenever Barry was not wearing the mask, it was usually hung behind his head / neck. But starting in Season 6, whenever he’s seen without him while he’s still wearing the costume, the hood is nowhere to be found because Barry isn’t holding it either. In the season premiere, however, Flash finally solves this need with Barry demonstrating that his hood is now equipped with nanotechnology. All Barry has to do is press something on his head and the hood emerges. The episode never clarifies who performed this upgrade since Cisco Ramon was absent in the season premiere. But since it was the first time Flash Never demonstrated the nano-tech hood, Barry likely got this upgrade shortly after the Season 6 finale. What the upgrade symbolizes though, is that, as the show has come on for so long since 2014, the technology that exists in the Arrowverse too. With all of their past tales of dealing with aliens with cutting edge technology or people from the future showing what can be created in years to come, it makes sense that DC TV shows think about it. The longest Flash continues, it is natural for the storytelling to have Barry work with equipment and technology that benefits his superhero gig. That’s why it was a big moment when the series finally introduced her to the infamous Flash Ring which allows her to tuck her costume inside. The only thing missing in Barry’s Flash costume now are the golden boots, which even Gustin wants to see happen on the show. On top of that, the costume is as close to the comics as it could get at this point. But the addition of the nano-tech cover is an extremely practical addition for Flash. NEXT: How Stargirl Could Reboot Jay Garrick’s Flash Story (Why It Matters) Why True Sight Will Overcome White Sight

