What the Hollywood treatment of ‘Minari’ says about the Asian American dream

I prayed, I prayed, I prayed! squealing the young daughter of Minari director Lee Isaac Chung as he accepted the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film on Sunday evening. I also prayed that Asian American films like Minari would receive all kinds of major awards. But a prize for the best foreign language was not what I had in mind. Like most Asian Americans, I have faced the perpetual stereotype of foreigners all my life. I frequently ask questions about where are you really of? and I was told to go back to China. So when Minari was nominated in the Foreign Languages ​​category and excluded from the competition for Best Drama, Asian Americans blurted out a collective moan. And when he won, what should have been a moment of collective joy was like the reward of a backhand compliment: your English is so good! “

Minari is a beautiful film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, based on his own upbringing on a farm in rural Arkansas. The film shows a Korean-American family overcoming hardships in pursuit of the American dream. It is, of course, a American history. The trap? Much of the dialogue took place in Korean, which by Golden Globe rules disqualified him from higher categories. The state of official rules that films must have 50% or more dialogue in English to be eligible for the best Drama or Musical / Comedy Film Prizes. Films in any other language are therefore compartmentalized.

Even though I grew up in California, there were scenes in Minari that resonated with my own life. Like the young son of the cinema David, I also winced at my grandmother how you felt when she came to visit us in the United States. When the Yi family first visited a local church and a white boy turned on the pews to look confusedly at David, I had flashbacks to my childhood. To call Minari a foreign language film seemed to me a negation of my own American history and that of so many Americans from immigrant families.

Like Lulu Wang, director of The Farewell, tweeted when the nominations were announced in December: I haven’t seen a more American film than #Minari this year. It is the story of an immigrant family, IN America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these outdated rules that characterize Americans as being uniquely English speaking. Wangs, another film about an Asian American family, excellent The Farewell was also nominated the previous year for a Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language due to its majority dialogue in Mandarin.

The Farewell, which starred New York actress Awkwafina (and not speaking Mandarin), is further proof of why the Globe Rule is both obsolete and discriminatory. English is not even the official language from the United States (hint: there is none). In reality, 21.6 percent of Americans (aged 5 and over) speak a language other than English at home. Since immigrants and their children represent more than 25 percent of the American population, movies like Minari and The Farewell should be recognized for what they are American stories.

Another problem with the English Dialogue Rule is that it is applied inconsistently. In 2012, The Artist, a French silent film without dialogue, was nominated and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Musical or Comedy. In addition, foreign European films are regularly nominated for the best prices. This year, The Father, a Franco-British co-production with a French director, was nominated for best drama. But Minari, an American production, with an American director was not allowed to compete for the first prize. It makes no sense if it is a question of separating foreigners from nationals.

In a climate of heightened anti-Asian violence, calling an Asian-American film Minari abroad seems even more offensive.

In a climate of heightened anti-Asian violence, calling an Asian-American film Minari abroad seems even more offensive. Advocacy groups like Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate have received over 2,800 incidents reported of racism and discrimination targeting Asian Americans across the United States. Asian Americans report physical assault as well as verbal harassment, like stopping bringing the Chinese virus here. At the heart of these attacks is a xenophobic perception of Asian Americans as foreign threats. While anti-Asian racism is not new, the recent rise was fueled by the government using words like foreign virus and Chinese virus. The World Health Organization condemned the use of this language and officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criticized the sentences as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations. Therefore, the alien etiquette (even if it is festive) is at best misleading and at worst dangerous.

The Golden Globes must look like the Oscars and allow films of all languages ​​to compete for the best picture in a drama or comedy. In 2020, South Korean film Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture, making history the first non-English film to win the award. Going from Parasite’s victory celebration to a consolation prize for “Minari” is bittersweet. (If Minari receives an Oscar nomination for Best Picture this year, that would look like redemption.)

Lee Isaac Chungs’ acceptance speech showed how Minari is not limited by any language. Minari is talking about a family, he explained. It’s a family trying to learn to speak their own language. It goes beyond any American language and any foreign language. It’s a language of the heart, and I’m trying to learn it myself and pass it on, and I hope we all learn to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year. “

Hollywood must recognize that the language Asian Americans choose to speak is American, because we are Americans.