Actor Storm Reid loves to cook and chat. So she did a show about it.

Actor Storm Reid is busier than ever, even during a pandemic. While Reid, 17, is known for her acting roles alongside famous characters like Oprah Winfrey in “A Wrinkle in Time” and Zendaya in “Euphoria,” she saw her 40s as a time to flex a new muscle. .

“I have been playing for so long. But producing is something that is new to all of us. So to be able to have accomplished something and to be proud of it is a blessing in something that I am looking forward to. do more, ”Reid said of executive production on his new FacebookWatch series,“ Chop It Up ”.

In an interview with NBC News’ Snapchat show “Stay Tuned,” she said the idea for the show came from her mother.

Her mother “was sitting hearing me talk to my siblings and friends about things that I guess young people are interested in. And she said, ‘Storm, is there something on TV or Is there any content that your audience or your followers or even the older generations can watch and really understand what Gen Z is feeling? And I really just sat there and I was like, ‘No, it there is nothing like it. ‘ “

Storm Reid, left, and Aoki Lee Simmons do yoga during an episode of Reid’s cooking show “Chop It Up” on Facebook Watch. Chop It Up

Reid co-founded his own production company, A Seed & Wings, with his mother Robyn Simpson, and learning how to create a show during a pandemic has been both empowering and rewarding, she said. His new show will feature some of his top friends and other young emerging Hollywood talent, like Choyce Brown, Marsai Martin and Niles Fitch. Reid will discuss everything from relationships and self-care to social injustice and portrayal in the media. All of these topics, and more, will be discussed in Reid’s kitchen as his guests help him prepare some of his favorite meals and snacks.

“I’m not a person who operates out of a space like that, OK I’m going to call myself a producer for the vanity credit, but I’m really not going to do anything,” she said. . “Having to learn to budget and make sure we don’t go over budget and have the right insurance, there are so many technical things that people don’t think about when it comes to having a project. But it also made me realize when it’s all been said and done … like, yeah, we’ve done it, and we can do it again. And it really made me believe in myself and believe in my team. “

Niles Fitch holds up a cookie during an episode of Storm Reid’s cooking show “Chop It Up” on Facebook Watch. Chop It Up

Her love and passion for cooking started at a young age, and her family can always count on her to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“I’m a foodie, and my favorite hobby is eating, and that’s what I love the most. I’m from the South, so I’ve been surrounded by good food all my life,” he said. she declared. “So I was able to watch my mom in the kitchen and come up with some new recipes. Then I think I’m the family baker. So if you need a pie, you need a cake, you need them cookies, you come to me. “

Reid said his kitchen is the perfect place to host a show that delves deeper than just preparing his favorite dishes.

Storm Reid, left, and Choyce Brown speak on an episode of Reid’s “Chop It Up” on Facebook Watch. Courtesy of Storm Reid

“I feel like we only use the kitchen by way of conversation and we really express ourselves and we really have real deep conversations ranging from ethical tech and dating to family to business. university, ”she said.

When asked what meal she couldn’t live on, she didn’t skip for a moment.

“My mom’s mac and cheese. I know mac and cheese is supposed to be a side dish, but I can eat it as a full meal.”

New episodes of “Chop It up” airing weekly on Facebook watch.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.