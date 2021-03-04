Logan Paul, now intellectual, says he’s done with Hollywood

Forget the Notes app excuses, now influencers are ditching Notes app prose.

Logan Paul hinted that he was done with the influencer lifestyle in a turgid statement posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday. Typed on the Notes app, Paul ruminated on his fleeting ‘privilege of youth’ and the ‘venom of adulthood’ that separates him from the ‘horde of intoxicated young Hollywood socialites driven by temptation and bad intentions ”.

“I like it,” Paul wrote. “But I can’t deny the inevitable end of an era.”

Here is the … full statement? Poem? Start of Paul’s highbrow phase?

“As I sit down, watching the horde of drunken young Hollywood socialites driven by temptation and bad intentions, I take pleasure in knowing that while any part of me thrives in such an environment, my personal aspirations will not often lead me to such rudeness. The privilege of youth, the absence of responsibility, the free nature of song and dance… everything is fleeting. I feel it. The venom of adulthood slowly enters my veins, and with it new passions and new ones I enjoy. But I can’t deny the inevitable end of an era. “

As a Def Noodles comment maker described On the other hand, the statement could have been summed up in three concise words: “People are growing up.”

The 25-year-old announced his departure from the Los Angeles influencer bubble last month, admitting it was to cut taxes, not to distance himself from the “mundane Hollywood” lifestyle. The YouTuber turned podcaster has become NFT peddlermoving to Puerto Rico sparked an uproar native Puerto Ricans, who do not benefit from the tax exemptions offered to wealthy foreigners like Paul. And while Paul found the island’s lower cost of living charming, Puerto Ricans fear his move will inspire more white and wealthy influencers to relocate, essentially gentrifying the land and forcing its indigenous population to relocate. exit.

My nightmare becomes a horrible reality. Logan Paul’s move to Puerto Rico is also causing a wave of white influencers to move to Puerto Rico. They call me Bob (@BobCordoves) February 25, 2021

It is not known if his departure from Los Angeles is finalized. While Paul posted photos on Instagram from Puerto Rico, he also continues to post episodes of his podcast. Impaulsive, which are recorded in his mansion in the suburbs of Los Angeles. While his viewers may see “the inevitable end of an era”, greater contemplation of Paul is probably inevitable as well.