Worldwise: Actor and Spirits Entrepreneur Justin Hartleys Favorite Things

The first step in actor Justin Hartleys’ journey to becoming an agave-minded entrepreneur began with a case of mistaken identity.

Hartley, 44, is best known for his portrayal of Kevin Pearson in the hit NBC drama series It’s us. During a wine tasting in California, he was approached by a man who thought he was an old friend. He thought I was acting weird because he was convinced I was a friend he hadn’t seen for a long time, and I thought he was acting weird, because I didn’t know this man, recalls Hartley, speaking by phone from Los Angeles.

This man turned out to be Micah McFarlane, founder of Revel Spirits, a new brand of agave alcohol called Avila, produced in the state of Morelos, Mexico. The two hit it off immediately and followed up with an Avila tasting. Hartley decided to join the business and became a Revel investor last year.

But being a silent partner and the famous face of the brand was not enough for Hartley. He wanted to roll up his sleeves and get involved in every aspect of the business, from weekly meetings to finances to tasting recipes for upcoming brands ready-to-drink cocktails. As soon as he can travel safely, he plans to travel to Mexico to put on boots on the ground and develop his own limited edition blend.

Avila, named after master distiller Revels Noe Avila, borrows production methods and practices from both tequila and mezcal, including steaming and roasting pias (the central core of the plants of ‘agave). But Avila is her own spirit animal with a unique flavor that combines the best of both worlds with a hint of Morelos magic.

Hartley, who is a bartender while trying to get his acting career off the ground, describes the flavor of the expression blanca as earthy with hints of juniper, while the reposado has hints of vanilla. Aejo is a rich and robust agave response to the finest single malt scotches. The profile is definitely an agave spirit, but it has that scotchy quality that’s really rich and silky and smooth, he says.

Hartley attributes the distinct flavors to the rich and fertile soil at the foot of the Popocatpetl volcano, where the blue weber agave plants are grown, as well as the proprietary distillation process and the team dedicated to its manufacture.

Hartley shared withPentaa few of his favorite things, including how his parents and an old TV show motivated him to grow up, his dream boyfriend, and why coffee is essential.

My favorite neighborhood in the world is Wrigleyville, Chicago, in the spring it’s hard to beat. It’s really beautiful there are boats, water, baseball, nice people, art exhibitions, street fairs, it’s really great! I come from this region, and I will tell you that it is notmy favorite neighborhood in January or February.

The only thing I can’t live without in my kitchen is my coffee maker shows how I start my day, that’s how I know what time it is. Every morning I have a cup of coffee, be it iced, latte, or regular black coffee. It doesn’t even have to taste good; I just need it.

My favorite TV show from my childhood was The Incredible Hulk. He couldn’t control his anger, and I thought it wasn’t who I wanted to be, so at a very young age I learned to control my emotions.

One of my passions that few people know about is I’m on the board of directors of this new charity called Operation Therapy. The idea behind it is to train more service animals, assistance dogs, mini horses and bring them to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and others who have it. need. They really save lives and help people, and there is such a shortage of these animals right now. We have a ranch in Montana, and when it’s safe, well organize fundraisers and concerts there, so it will be fun for everyone and for a good cause.

My idea of ​​a perfect meal is here at my house with my girlfriend and my daughter, eating homemade moroccan chicken. It’s funny because I’ve been stuck at home for 10 months with the same company, but it would really be my perfect meal.

One person who inspired me to do what I do is it’s hard not to tell my parents. My mom is a retired teacher and I watched her do something she was really passionate about. And my dad, a retired plumber, is a hard worker. Nothing that he begins remains unfinished. I thought if I can find something that I’m really passionate about and go for it and never give up until I get it, maybe I will have something.

If I could have a drink with anyone, anywhere it would be Revel Avila reposado, maybe an icicle, with Barack Obama. Hed calls me and says: Hey, Joe invited us over to the White House for a drink, and we sat in his old playground and had a drink in the Oval.

The things I am doing to get through this difficult time are I read more, mainly biographies on presidents. I’m also learning chess and getting decent at it. And I built a home gym in my forties, so I rebuilt my body and got it back to good health after injuring myself last year.