‘Coming 2 America’ director defends Eddie Murphy Sequel’s PG-13 rating





1:40 PM PST 03/03/2021



by



Ryan parker



Craig Brewer pointed out that the country has changed a lot since the original 1988 film, and that should be kept in mind when making the new film.

Coming to America fans who longed for a sequel to the Eddie Murphy-Arsenio Hall classic may have been surprised to learn that the 33-year-old comedy would be rated PG-13. The original was noted R. However, director Craig Brewer told the the Wall Street newspaper in one interview published on Wednesday that Amazon Prime Video’sComing 2 Americawill have as much bite as the original but not the nudity and the pepper spray. “If an R-rated movie worked, we would make an R-rated movie,” Brewer said. WSJ. “I think we still have a really hilarious movie and we push the boundaries of a PG-13 movie here and there. If you watch the first movie, other than the free nudity of the bathers and some swearing, it’s actually pretty healthy. It has a fairytale feel to it. “ Murphy and Hall, along with much of the original cast, return for Coming 2 America. And Brewer said he knew the expectations would be high among fans because the film is a beloved Murphy’s classic as Beverly Hills cop, 48 hours andStock markets. “I know what it feels like to see people say ‘I can’t wait to see it’ and then threaten me and say ‘You better not spoil it because this movie means a lot to me’, ” he said. director. “My job on set was to be the keeper of what could be celebrated in the original film and then what went too far, because we wanted this film to be its own thing. Brewer also pointed out that the country has changed a lot since the original 1988 film, and that should be kept in mind when making the sequel. “We didn’t want to ignore the fact that Prince Akeem in the first movie left the woman he was engaged to through his king hopping and barking like a dog. third draft of a script that would go through the Hollywood system today, “he said.” There was always that line that we had to judge how far we were going with comedy. “ He added, “We found that when we started testing it with fans of the original, we were testing it when there were Black Lives Matter protests on the streets, the consciousness of the country started to change, and So we asked, ‘How can we still be relevant to this movie, to be funny but at the same time be sensitive to issues of race and gender? Coming 2Americais expected to be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos