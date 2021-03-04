‘Dexter’ delivers Paralympian Katy Sullivan for Showtime Revival





The actress and former analyst will reflect on the rebirth of Showtime.

Showtime is Dexter the rebirth adds a Paralympian to its cast. Former American champion and actress Katy Sullivan booked a recurring role on Dexter ‘s next update with Michael C. Hall. The 10-episode rebirth takes place 10 years after Dexter Morgan (Hall) went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. The character now lives under an assumed name in upstate New York, far from his original Miami home. Sullivan will return as Esther, the dispatcher for the Iron Lake police station. As an athlete, Sullivan was one of the first bilateral above-knee amputees to compete in the Paralympic Games on an ambulatory track when she ran the 100-meter at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. set a new American record and finished sixth in the world. A four-time US 100 champion, Sullivan was an analyst for NBC at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil. As an actress, Sullivan’s credits include Station 19, NCIS: New Orleans, my name is Earl, Legit and Last man standing. On stage, she created the role of Ani in the 2018 Pulitzer winner Cost of life. She is replaced by Stewart Talent, Shelter Entertainment and Del Shaw. Sullivan joins a recurring cast that also includes Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg and Michael Cyril Creighton in theDexterupdate. Hall repeats his role as a conscientious serial killer and directs theDexterrebirth cast which also includes Clancy Brownas the main villain, Julia Jones as the town police chief, Alano Miller as a high school wrestling sergeant / trainer, Johnny Sequoyah as the chief’s daughter and Jack Alcott as as Randall, someone Dexter has a meaningful encounter with. In addition to Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips, executive producers also include John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter directing six of the 10 episodes. TheDexterthe revival will again be helmed by Phillips and is technically considered a closed revival, although it continues the original series.Dexter,which Phillips left halfway through his run, ended in 2013 with Hall’s Dexter Morgan going into self-imposed exile as a lumberjack in Oregon and leading a lonely life. In an interview withHollywood journalistofTop 5 TV podcasts,Phillips said: “Wedostart from zero. Ten years, or however many years have passed, before this aired, and the show will reflect that passage of time. Until the end of the series, it will bear no resemblance to the original finale. It’s a great opportunity to write a second final. “ Phillips noted that the rebirth would provide an opportunity to get it right with viewers after the criticized series finale. “We haven’t canceled anything,” he said. We weren’t going to betray the audience and say, Oops, this was all a dream. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. For his part, Hall recentlyToldThe daily beast that he found Phillips’ presentation for the cover story intriguing after the original series finale. “[L]and it’s true: people found the way this show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there was always hope that a story would emerge that was worth telling. I include myself in the group of people who have asked themselves, “What happened to this guy?” So I am delighted to come back. I’ve never had this experience of playing a character so long after, ”he said. TheDexterThe update is slated to air this fall on Showtime.







