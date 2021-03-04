Birdman & 9 other acting movies

Birdman is a great example of a movie about the game itself, and there are plenty more for fans of the craft and its on-screen portrayal.

Actors can play any role, of course, but it helps if that role is an actor, because they know exactly how an actor thinks and feels. Hollywood has a soft spot for Hollywood movies, and this sometimes gives actors the opportunity to immortalize their own on-screen occupation, either as a satirical or a dramatic story.

A great film on the theater is Oscar-winning black comedy masterpiece Alejandro Gonzlez Irritus Birdman, which stars former Batman Michael Keaton as a failed superhero actor desperate to prove his artistic credibility. But there are many other great actor movies out there.

ten Birdman (2014)

There is a meta element to the casting of Michael Keatons Birdman. Even if Birdman Ironically ended up revitalizing his career, Keatons’ climax was his stint as Batman. The same goes for the character of Riggan Thomson, who has struggled to prove his worth as an artist since he starred in the Birdman franchise.

Modified to make it look like it was shot in one take, Birdman revolves around the opening of the Broadway play which Riggan hopes will earn him some respectability in the artistic community.

9 All About Eve (1950)

Recognized as one of the greatest films in Hollywood history, All about Eve stars Bette Davis as an aging Broadway icon and Anne Baxter as a young fan who manages to be a part of her life.

The film was written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, the brother of Citizen Kane screenwriter Gary Oldman played in David Finchers recent Netflix biopic Mank.

8 The Artist (2011)

The Academy was very satisfied with the work of Michel Hazanavicius on The artist. This is a Hollywood movie star played by Jean Dujardin who struggles to adapt to the talkies that replace the silent films in which he has made a name for himself.

Hazanavicius wrote and directed the film in the style of an old black and white silent film. It was the first silent film to win the Best Picture award since the 1st Academy Awards in 1929.

7 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in hollywood captures a specific turning point in the American film industry. In 1969, classic filmmaking techniques went out of fashion and the New Hollywood era officially began.

While the film explores all facets of the film industry, it focuses specifically on a day in the life of a few actors. Sharon Tate goes to the theater to see her own performance in Demolition team, while the fictional Rick Dalton shoots the pilot episode of Lancer and has a meltdown in his trailer after blurring his lines.

6 Mulholland Drive (2001)

The first half of David Lynchs Mulholland Drive presents an idealized version of the Hollywood dream as Naomi Watts plays a starry-eyed aspiring actor who moves into a cushy Los Angeles family home and lands a major role in her first audition.

In the second half, depending on how you read the film, reality crumbles as she meets her own miserable lookalike working as a waitress in a restaurant.

5 La La Land (2016)

Returning to classic musicals from the golden age of Hollywood, Damien Chazelles La La Land has a romantic and visually stunning view of Tinseltown from the perspective of a jazz musician played by Ryan Gosling and an actor played by Emma Stone.

Stones’ scenes perfectly capture the frustrations of being a struggling actress, as she faces constant rejection and finds herself at the mercy of the casting directors.

4 A Star is Born (1937)

There have been a ton of remakes of A star is born and some of the newer ones (including the 2018 release with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga) have recontextualized the story to play out in the music industry, but it was initially a story of actors.

The original 1937 version of A star is born played Janet Gaynor as an aspiring actor and Fredric March as a declining movie star who takes her under his wing.

3 For Your Consideration (2006)

One of Christopher’s funniest guest mockumentaries, For your consideration sees a group of actors launch award campaigns when their performances in a film that isn’t even finished receive Oscar buzz in the industry press.

The all-star cast contains many comedy legends that Guest has worked with before, from Eugene Levy to Catherine OHara to Fred Willard and Jane Lynch.

2 Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Billy Wilders’ film noir masterpiece Sunset Boulevard opens with screenwriter Joe Gillis floating dead in the pool of declining movie starlet Norma Desmond. Desmond hires her first because she wants to ride a return vehicle.

She gets so delusional throughout the film that when arrested for murder she confuses the news cameras with a film crew preparing to shoot her close-up.

1 Tootsie (1982)

Directed by the great Sydney Pollack, Tootsie stars Dustin Hoffman as an unemployed actor disguising himself as a woman to land a role in a soap opera in which the male roles have all been played.

While most high-end comedies of this nature just beat their premise to death, Tootsie is a film with a lot of warmth, timeless gags, sharp storytelling, and sympathy for its characters.

