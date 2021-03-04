Thompson Hotel opening in Hollywood faces unpaid contractor fees





“In 38 years in the business, this is the first time that I have had to impose a lien on a project,” says David Paternostro of Top End Terrazzo known for his work on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hollywood was slated to have the area’s first Thompson Hotels location in 2021 with an eye opening for a while this spring on Wilcox Avenue. Those plans appear to have struck a snag with one of the top contractors hired to work on the boutique hotel, claiming his team has stiffened. David Paternostro, president of Top End Terrazzo, a company known for its work on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and casino projects like San Manuel and Morongo, recounts Hollywood journalist that he imposed a lien on the project on an unpaid balance of $ 313,418 for work done by his company in the hotel lobby. In 38 years in the company, this is the first time that I have had to impose a lien on a project “, he explains. I was not paid a penny and I was almost done. Terrazzo is not cheap, nor is labor. I had to pay to keep my guys going. AddsPaternostro: “You can’t treat your contractors like that. I would understand if our work was not good or unacceptable, but they told me they loved it. I wouldn’t be grumbling if we did a bad job. Paternostro said he was hired by a Suffolk Construction contractor who worked for the Relevant Group hotel developer. The work included terrazzo floors and tiles against the wall as well as countertops. Hollywood journalist has contacted Suffolk Construction, Relevant and a representative from Hyatt (owner of Thompson) for comment. A representative from Thompson Hollywood responded, blaming the pandemic for its delays. “Although COVID-19 has caused minor construction delays, we expect to receive our temporary occupancy certificate in less than 8 weeks and look forward to opening Thompson Hollywood this spring.” By the hotel website, Thompson is now accepting reservations starting October 1. A version of this story first appeared in the March 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







